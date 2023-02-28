In a Culture Steeped in the “Celebrate Recovery” Message, It’s Time to Do This to End Work Addiction

With over a decade of career and professional-development coaching experience, Caroline Dowd-Higgins has a desire to empower and energize people to achieve their personal goals. Whitney Johnson calls Caroline Dowd-Higgins' new book, Your Career Advantage, "clear, straightforward and highly practical."

Author and executive coach equips workers to advance their careers and enjoy their best lives with practical solutions to conquer exhaustion and burnout.

Depression, anxiety and exhaustion are at an all-time high around the world. It’s time to get real about how you can live a healthy life at work and at home.” — Caroline Dowd-Higgins

BLOOMINGTON, IN, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s post-pandemic career pressure-cooker, professionals at every level face external and internal stressors that make living their best life an after-hours afterthought. Under these circumstances, is it possible to have a successful career and a fulfilling home life?

Absolutely, says Caroline Dowd-Higgins, an author, speaker and certified executive coach who helps leaders develop more collaborative, creative, entrepreneurial, and change-agile capabilities – on, and off the clock.

“People are the most valuable asset in every organization, and companies must think again about how to design a workplace where individuals can do their best work,” she explains. “The talent wars are in full swing, and professionals have options about where they work and how to advance their careers. The grass is not always greener in another organization, but you need not suffer in a bad situation, for instance, with a hellish boss.”

“Smart and savvy professionals seek help — it’s a strength and not a sign of weakness.”

Dowd-Higgins offers that help in her new book, The Amazon best-seller Your Career Advantage: Overcome Challenges to Achieve a Rewarding Work Life, and describes herself as a “recovering workaholic” whose hard-won insights can guide others past the same fate.

“Over many years, I had become addicted to work,” she says. “In our culture, it’s the only addiction we celebrate. The only one we think makes life richer and leads to success. But that’s a lie, and not one we have to live with even one day longer.”

“Nobody forced me into my work addiction,” she adds. “While many industries and organizations actively seek individuals with the compulsion-to-work trait and then exploit this behavior to their benefit, I alone had the power to recognize and reprogram my behavior. You always have choices.”

To make the best choices for their careers, Dowd-Higgins says, there are several issues today’s professionals must meet head on:

1. Moving Up or Moving On: Should I stay, or should I go?

2. Thrive Where You Are: Leveraging opportunity where you are now.

3. Challenges That Suck: Let’s get real; shit happens.

4. Well-Being at Work: How to excel in your career and honor your health.

5. The Office Vibe: Company culture matters.

6. Future-Proof Your Career: Sought-after leaders continue to develop.

“Depression, anxiety and exhaustion are at an all-time high around the world,” Dowd-Higgins says. “It’s time to get real about how you can live a healthy life at work and at home.

“The goal is to hone your emotional intelligence, so you can excel in your career and live a rewarding, healthy life.”

Your Career Advantage is like having your own personal executive coach to guide you through familiar career scenarios and help you make the maximum impact with innovative ideas, inspiration, and techniques that work in a smart and entertaining playbook.

