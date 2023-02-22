Barton Gilman Promotes Kristina Hultman to Partner

Kristina Hultman

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barton Gilman is pleased to announce that Kristina Hultman has been promoted to partnership at Barton Gilman LLP.

“Kristina is an exceptional litigation attorney, and we are delighted she has become a partner in the firm,” said Co-Managing Partner, Angela L. Carr. “We appreciate Kristina’s hard work and her dedication to Barton Gilman. Her promotion reflects her significant achievements and outstanding contributions to the firm and its clients.”

Hultman is an experienced civil litigator with a particular focus on premises liability, transportation litigation and insurance defense. She has tried several cases to conclusion and has participated in multiple wrongful death trials. Additionally, Kristina has extensive experience arguing dispositive and discovery motions. She has also defended clients in all forms of alternative dispute resolution, including both private and court-affiliated mediations and arbitrations. Kristina received a B.A. from the College of the Holy Cross and a J.D., magna cum laude, from Roger Williams University School of Law.

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, Providence, New York, Philadelphia, Milford, Connecticut, and Fairfield, New Jersey offering legal services in a wide variety of matters, including medical and other professional liability defense, premises liability and business litigation, as well as education law, employment, family law, insurance coverage, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation and intellectual property. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.