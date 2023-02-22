U.S. Supreme Court opinions: Feb. 22

The United States Supreme Court has issued three new opinions.

In Bartenwerfer v. Buckley the court held that under §523(a)(2)(A) of the Bankruptcy Code, a debtor like Kate Bartenwerfer who is liable for her partner’s fraud cannot discharge that debt in bankruptcy, regardless of her own culpability.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/21-908_n6io.pdf

In Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. v. Hewitt the court held that respondent Hewitt was not an executive exempt from the FLSA’s overtime pay guarantee; daily-rate workers, of whatever income level, qualify as paid on a salary basis only if the conditions set out in 29 CFR §541.604(b) are met.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/21-984_j426.pdf

In Cruz v. Arizona the court held that the Arizona Supreme Court’s holding below—that Lynch v. Arizona, 578 U. S. 613, did not represent a “significant change in the law” for purposes of permitting Cruz to file a successive petition for state postconviction relief under Arizona Rule of Criminal Procedure 32.1(g)—is not an adequate state-law ground supporting that judgment.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/21-846_lkgn.pdf