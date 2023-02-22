Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,151 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,415 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Supreme Court opinions: Feb. 22

The United States Supreme Court has issued three new opinions.

In Bartenwerfer v. Buckley the court held that under §523(a)(2)(A) of the Bankruptcy Code, a debtor like Kate Bartenwerfer who is liable for her partner’s fraud cannot discharge that debt in bankruptcy, regardless of her own culpability.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/21-908_n6io.pdf

In Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. v. Hewitt the court held that respondent Hewitt was not an executive exempt from the FLSA’s overtime pay guarantee; daily-rate workers, of whatever income level, qualify as paid on a salary basis only if the conditions set out in 29 CFR §541.604(b) are met.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/21-984_j426.pdf

In Cruz v. Arizona the court held that the Arizona Supreme Court’s holding below—that Lynch v. Arizona, 578 U. S. 613, did not represent a “significant change in the law” for purposes of permitting Cruz to file a successive petition for state postconviction relief under Arizona Rule of Criminal Procedure 32.1(g)—is not an adequate state-law ground supporting that judgment.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/21-846_lkgn.pdf

You just read:

U.S. Supreme Court opinions: Feb. 22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.