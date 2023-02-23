BIOSTAR ANNOUNCES THE LATEST B760T-SILVER MOTHERBOARD
THE BEST MOTHERBOARD FOR LAN-PARTY GAMING BUILDS
BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices today, is excited to announce the brand new B760T-SILVER motherboard.
Based on Intel's LGA1700 Socket which supports Intel 12 and 13th generation processors, the B760T-SILVER is composed of BIOSTAR's RACING motherboard DNA, with features strategically chosen to provide a superior user experience.
Constructed on the Mini-ITX platform, the B760T-SILVER motherboard is ideal for gamers, content creators, and business professionals. With its optimized performance, ideal for running AAA games, content editing applications, and AI technology such as Chat GPT or any AI applications which can make use of its high performance PCIe 5.0 interface.
DDR5 memory that can be operated at 6400+(OC) over two DIMM sockets up to 64GB and AMD EXPOTM Technology and Intel XMP modules make the B760T-SILVER highly adaptable to suit any situation. Further demonstrated by its PCI-E Gen5 x16 slot with iron protection, it is capable of running top-tier graphics cards at high OC settings.
Its combination of smart features, such as PCIe M.2 Gen4, and Intel Wi-Fi 6E wireless modules support, and the highspeed 2.5GbE LAN provides an insane level of reliability and expansion when it comes to gaming, streaming, and content creation.
Furthermore, the B760T-SILVER motherboard includes an integrated entertainment package including a Display port, HDMI, and a Realtek® ALC1220-VB audio chipset designed to deliver stunning audio and visual experiences.
Designed to create a space-saving gaming/workstation with top features only found in flagship products, the B760T-SILVER motherboard is the right choice for you. Featuring next-generation features at a competitive price, it combines BIOSTAR's expertise in developing sleek, refined, and highly functional motherboards.
More info about B760T-SILVER: https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=1102
ABOUT BIOSTAR
BIOSTAR, is a professional brand dedicated to the production of motherboards, gaming motherboards, SSD, graphics cards, industrial computing systems, IoT, crypto mining equipment, healthcare solutions and motor start battery. Since its establishment in 1986, BIOSTAR has become a major motherboard supplier in the IT industry. In order to pursue the best quality and aesthetic design, BIOSTAR has invested heavily in ID design, equipment, global marketing research as well as R&D. With a constant emphasis on quality, BIOSTAR always seeks to improve beyond better and race to the future.
