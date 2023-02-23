HavenLock Earns Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation
Working with DHS on this award was a massive undertaking that took us years to ensure that Lockdown was safe and effective in a threat scenario.”FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HavenLock Inc., a Tennessee based company, has received SAFETY Act Designation for its active shooter defense system, Haven LockDown, by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Haven LockDown is the only locking system of its type to receive such an award. The SAFETY Act Designation process can be arduous. Haven has worked with The Homeland Security Consulting Group (HSCG) and its Founder, David McWhorter, PhD, for many years to achieve its SAFETY Act coverage.
“Receiving this award reinforces our commitment to providing a safer environment for people to work, study, and worship in. Working with DHS on this award was a massive undertaking that took us years to ensure that Lockdown was safe and effective in a threat scenario.” Alex Bertelli CEO of HavenLock.
The Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies (SAFETY) Act was created by Congress as part of the Homeland Security Act of 2002. The SAFETY Act offers legal liability protections for companies who develop and deploy qualified anti-terrorism technologies that could save lives in the event of an attack. Further, with SAFETY Act Designation, the client (venues, schools, commercial facilities, etc.) bares no liability related to the award holder’s services in the event of a claim relating to an act of terrorism. The provider of the service enjoys a liability cap commensurate with its insurance coverage.
About Haven
HavenLock is Tennessee based and veteran owned company that designs products to keep people safe at home, work, church, and school. The company was created by military special operations veterans based on combat experiences overseas. Haven has released several products for the connected home and commercial space with installations in every type of facility nationally. Haven is actively working with several partners in the space to include Johnson Controls and Alarm.com. The US Air Force has awarded several SBIR grants to Haven to continue developing its technology for commercial applications. Haven has received numerous global patents for its designs and continues to innovate in the access control space. Haven is supported by Veteran Ventures Capital, a VC firm focused on capitalizing and supporting veteran entrepreneurs in starting, scaling, and growing their businesses.
Haven LockDown is a universal door locking apparatus that is mounted to a typical commercial door frame to control and prevent access to a specified area. Lockdown is one of the strongest locks ever created, made from a unique combination of materials never used before in an access control device. It has a holding force of 2000lbs, a dynamic force resistance threshold of 300 ft. lbs, and includes an accelerometer to detect and notify users of an attempted breach event. It installs in 30 minutes and doesn’t require any special certifications or licenses. It comes in several electronic communication variants: Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Zwave and Zwave Power G. All versions of the product can operate with a variety of accessories to include egress buttons, motion sensors, key switches, traditional alarm panels, voice assistants, mobile apps, and a cloud dashboard interface. Haven Lockdown is currently installed in government buildings, religious institutions, education facilities, and Department of Defense facilities across the country.
DHS SAFETY Act
LockDown Security System Earns Prestigious SAFETY Act Designation
