INDIGO Biosciences Announces Record Year for 2022
Cell-Based Assay Solutions Provider Books Another Year of Record GrowthSTATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDIGO Biosciences, Inc. (INDIGO), best known for its portfolio of cell-based luciferase reporter assays, experienced a record year of growth in 2022, with annual revenue 22% percent higher than 2021.
“INDIGO provides exceptional value to the industries we serve,” said Fred Marroni, INDIGO’s President and CEO. “Our loyal customers, talented team, dedicated business partners, and ever-growing portfolio of products and services combined to make 2022 an exceptional year. We are well-positioned for 2023 and look forward to continued growth in the upcoming year.”
INDIGO was founded in 2005. In the years that followed, the company made significant investments in research and development of new products and services. Today, INDIGO has a broad catalog of offerings, including the world’s largest portfolio of cell-based nuclear receptor assays. INDIGO products and services help accelerate scientific decision making for scientists working in pre-clinical drug discovery, toxicology, and environmental monitoring.
In 2022, INDIGO introduced ten new assays, along with a new INDIGlo Luciferase Detection Reagent. The company also added key staff in business development and operations to help position it for continued growth and to provide ongoing technical support for customers. In addition, INDIGO received approval from the California Water Boards, State Water Resources Control Board for the use of its Aryl Hydrocarbon Receptor (AhR) bioassay as a bioanalytical screening tool for Constituents of Emerging Concern (CECs) in recycled water. (INDIGO received California Water Boards approval for its ERα assay in 2021.)
During 2023, INDIGO will continue its focus on supporting current customers along with plans for additional growth and expansion. Areas of concentration will include research and development of additional assays to further grow its portfolio, significant investments in its online presence, and strengthening of its worldwide distribution capabilities to continue the company’s growth in the drug discovery and environmental monitoring markets.
About INDIGO Biosciences, Inc.
INDIGO Biosciences is a leading provider of cell-based luciferase reporter assays. They offer assays as all-inclusive kits for use by scientists in their own labs, or INDIGO can perform the
assays as a service. INDIGO products and services are used in a broad range of industries such as environmental, drug discovery, academia, and contract research organizations. Their assays have been demonstrated to provide fast, accurate, reproducible results, and INDIGO is dedicated to supporting scientists through reliable science, easy-to-use products, and a highly qualified technical support team. Learn more at indigobiosciences.com.
