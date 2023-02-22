Attorney Barbara Cole to offer free divorce consultations to North Texas residents
Divorce professional to host private 30-minute consultationsDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Texas Collaborative Divorce attorney Barbara Cole is participating in the second annual Divorce With Respect Week March 6-10. Barbara Cole will be part of a nationwide effort to build awareness of Collaborative Divorce as a better way to untie the knot. Divorce With Respect Week is an opportunity for Denton and Dallas County residents with questions about divorce to meet with an attorney, divorce coach or financial specialist to learn more about their divorce options at no cost.
“I’m excited to be a part of Divorce With Respect Week 2023 and interested in helping people learn about the collaborative process,” Barbara Cole said. “My goal is to promote the collaborative process as an alternative to litigated divorce and help couples who are facing separation work towards a settlement that benefits everyone.”
Collaborative Divorce is a more peaceful process for resolving family law disputes where two parties work with lawyers, mental health professionals and financial coaches to craft divorce agreements that are based on their individual needs. Decisions are made by the couple without going to court or involving a judge or other third-party decision maker. The Collaborative Divorce process, as advocated for by members of the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), has been nominated for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for transforming the way families resolve conflict.
Interested parties should visit divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free 30-minute consultation with Barbara Cole. Potential clients will meet privately with divorce professionals during an informal virtual meeting to discuss their divorce options and learn more about the collaborative divorce process.
Barbara Cole is a North Texas family law attorney who specializes in Collaborative Divorce, mediation, estate planning, parenting plans, child custody and other legal services. Her mission is to keep family relationships intact while guiding clients through the legal process. The Cole Law Firm provides clients with attentive, efficient service and representation while enjoying a reputation for excellence through preparation and innovation. Learn more about Barbara Cole and the Cole Law Firm at colelawfirm.com.
