Raze and Black Dog Venture Partners Provide a Winning Combination for Entrepreneurs Looking to Raise Capital
Partnership to empower entrepreneurs with innovative fundraising options and exposureTAMPA, FL, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raze Fintech Inc, the private fundraising platform, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Black Dog Venture Partners, with a goal to expand fundraising solutions to help entrepreneurs and businesses raise capital.
As part of the partnership, Raze and Black Dog Venture Partners will host a webinar titled "Raze with Revenue" on March 29th at 1:00pm ET to explore how to raise capital with revenue shares instead of selling equity. The webinar will feature a panel of experts who will share insights and strategies on using revenue shares to fund businesses.
In addition to the webinar, Raze will sponsor the VCFastPitch.com series, where startups pitch to early-stage accredited investors. The virtual event will take place on April 6, while the next in-person event is scheduled for April 13 in Orlando, Florida.
"We are excited to partner with Black Dog Venture Partners to offer cutting-edge fundraising solutions to businesses and entrepreneurs," said Brian Anderson, CEO of Raze. "The 'Raze with Revenue' webinar will provide valuable insights into using revenue shares to raise capital, while our sponsorship of the VCFastPitch.com series will offer entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their businesses to qualified investors and close deals on the platform."
Scott Kelly, founder and CEO of Black Dog Venture Partners, also expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. "Entrepreneurs need funding solutions to bring their ideas to life, and our partnership with Raze will empower them to do just that. By joining forces, we're giving startups access to the tools and events they need to grow their businesses and make their dreams a reality.”
With this new partnership and upcoming events, Raze continues to establish itself as a leading private fundraising platform. The company's dedication to providing effective solutions and fostering partnerships with industry leaders demonstrates its commitment to revolutionizing the world of fundraising.
About Raze Fintech Inc
Raze is a private fundraising platform that connects accredited investors with high-potential startups seeking capital. With a focus on innovative fundraising solutions, Raze empowers entrepreneurs to raise capital using revenue shares in addition to traditional equity offerings. Through their partnerships with leading accelerators and investors, Raze provides a unique, streamlined approach to fundraising that helps startups grow and succeed.
About Black Dog Venture Partners
Black Dog Venture Partners is a business accelerator that provides access to funding through our network of 13,000 investors, business development through our network of 40,000 business partners, sales/marketing and executive coaching services for disruptive companies. Black Dog Venture Partners is also the host of the VC Fast Pitch Events that connects startups with the nation's top investors.
