Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Advise Geospatial Tech Firm Element 84 In Its Acquisition of Azavea Inc.
This was a sensational transaction for both companies that will not only position them for future growth but new customers and software innovation.”VIENNA, VIRGINIA, US, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL) announced today that it has advised geospatial technology firm Element 84, Inc. on its acquisition of Azavea, Inc. doubling Element 84’s size and enhancing its mission of creating software and data tools for a changing planet.
— Wright Lewis
“This was a sensational transaction for both companies that will not only position them for future growth but new customers and software innovation,” said Wright Lewis, the DBL partner who jointly led Element 84’s legal team along with partners Thomas Dunlap and Tamara Dunlap, assisted by Susan Ray and Linda Swint. “We were honored to be entrusted with this responsibility.”
Element 84, a woman-owned company based in Alexandria-VA, will now have more than 100 employees. It is a leading provider of processing, visualization, and analysis of geospatial and Earth observation data for customers that include NASA and a host of commercial, state, and Federal agencies. Azavea, which is based in Philadelphia, is a cloud-native geospatial software engineering, machine learning, data analysis, project management, and UX design company.
The acquisition enhances Element 84's ability “to solve geospatial problems that address climate change and sustainability challenges globally,” including water security, disaster response and climate resilience, said company President Tracey Pilone and CEO Dan Pilone.
Robert Cheetham, founder and CEO of Azavea, will become Chief Strategy Officer of the combined organizations.
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig – Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides themselves on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with their clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing clientservices@dbllawyers.com.
Aimee P. McKinney
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
+1 267-471-6885
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn