Yves Leterme joins International Advisory Board of Silk Road Partners
Yves Leterme reinforces the network of Silk Road Partners as it builds a major M&A and consulting firm
WE SMOOTHEN THE PATH FOR INVESTMENTS BETWEEN ASIA AND EUROPE”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silk Road Partners is extremely honoured to announce that Yves Leterme has joined our esteemed International Advisory Board. Yves’ global network and leadership resulting from his positions as Prime Minister of Belgium and Minister President of Flanders, Deputy Secretary General of the OECD, and many others,. make him uniquely suited to advise Silk Road Partners as it builds a major M&A and consulting firm, focusing on investments between Europe and Asia over the entire Silk Road.
A summary of Yves’ Curriculum is as follows:
Yves Leterme (B) is the former Prime Minister of Belgium and former Minister-President of Flanders. During his term, PM Leterme ensured the rotating Presidency of the European Union. In his political career, Mr Leterme held numerous elected positions at all levels of governance including Party President, Group Leader in the House of Representatives, Senator, Alderman,…. After leaving Belgian politics, Leterme served as the Deputy Secretary General of the OECD (Paris-F) and as Secretary General of International IDEA (Stockholm-SE). Leterme’s former activities in the private secor include positions in the Board of Directors at TeleColumbus AG (Berlin) and the Global Sustainability Council of Volkswagen AG (Wolfsburg-D), as well as a mandate as the Chief Investigator for Financial Fair Play at UEFA (Nyon – CH). Yves Leterme is presently a Belgian Minister of State, Board Member of the World Leadership Alliance Club de Madrid, Trustee of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, member of the Astana Club,… He also acts as a public speaker, as consultant to private companies and as the Chair of the Board of the EMEA Branch of Tojoy International Shared Holdings.
On Silk Road Partners
Silk Road Partners endeavours to be the unbiased and neutral M&A business advisory of choice, working in true collaboration with its clients based on trust, mutual respect and the understanding of cultural differences between East and West.
It aims to smoothen the road for investments along Europe, Asia and the Middle East, through a vast Eurasian network of high level executives and advisory board members with international M&A expertise and deep C-level management experience in future-oriented industries and those that are affected by geopolitical challenges.
Its advisory and partner network provides deep insights, within targeted sectors as Healthcare IT, MedTech, clean energy, sustainability and semiconductors, including supply chain and logistics.
As such, SRP is uniquely positioned to develop strategic partnerships or cross-border investments along the Silk Road. Our expertise extends to post merger integration as well as transformation.
