SILK ROAD PARTNERS IS LAUNCHED TO RESOLVE INVESTMENT PAIN POINTS BETWEEN ASIA AND EUROPE
Unbiased strategic, M&A and operational advice without a geopolitical preference from global C level executives for all Investments in both Europe and Asia
European companies wanting to develop their business in Asia and vice versa are confronted with the unknown, resulting from cultural differences & lack of local network & knowledge. Here SRP comes in.”BRUSSELS (BE) AND, HONG KONG (HK), June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silk Road Partners (SRP), a strategic consultancy, has launched to facilitate growth along the old trade routes between Europe and Asia. Asia will soon account for half of global GDP and about one-third of global consumption. Asian, and particularly Chinese, companies are developing fast and powerfully, and European organisations need to engage with the Asian market.
— Jan Goesaert
Founded by a group of former CEOs that have managed on the frontline in both Asia and Europe, Silk Road Partners is an international Strategic Consultancy. It smoothens the path for investments between Asia and Europe through a vast Eurasian network and has offices in Brussels and Hong Kong and strategic partners in amongst others Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Paris and Cambridge.
Silk Road Partners provides unbiased advice to all stakeholders in both Europe and Asia without a geopolitical preference. They focus solely on what’s economically the best for the project, without being distracted by politics. More than ever, CEOs require a soundboard and reality check in this volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world, to ensure they make the right decisions and don't miss out on the tremendous value that can be captured through collaboration along the Silk Road.
“European companies wanting to develop their business in Asia, attracted by the huge potential of the region and the emerging new world order, are confronted with the unknown, resulting from important cultural differences and lack of local network and knowledge.” Jan Goesaert, Co-Founder and Executive Committee member, states. “This is where SRP comes in, offering deep know how and introduction in many Asian countries, while simultaneously bridging the European and Asian way of thinking and doing business. M&A transactions, collaboration agreements, (re)location and entry studies, business plan development, are but a few of our services.”
“Chinese VC have poured 1.2 billion Euro into European tech start-ups’ in 2021, reflecting a shift from state-owned enterprises to private capital investments in focused sectors. The full potential of this cash-rich Chinese FDI is now being hampered by an increasingly negative perception of Chinese investors in Europe. SRP delivers both a neutral and unbiased assessment of the investment potential, whilst providing pre- and post-investment operational support to guarantee durable success and performance.” Peter Buytaert, Co-Founder and Executive Committee member.
“We at SRP can assist with these strategically critical logistical decisions - not just in theory, but also in practice. We can even find and train local management if need be. Also the “abandoned” assets are not forgotten – we can either sell them off to the best local investor or develop a plan to use the resulting overcapacity to service local markets better. “Act local” has become beautiful again and we can help”. Elco van Grotenhuis van Onstein, Co-Founder and Executive Committee member.
“In PPP terms, China has become the world's largest economy and trading power and India, the fastest growing economy. Southeast Asia receives more foreign direct investment than China and India combined. The EU has become ASEAN's 2nd largest trading partner, after China. All of these are indications of the changing world and the interconnectivity. SRP has the deep knowledge, vast experience, and unique network to assist companies and public entities in navigating this rapidly changing world, benefitting from the once in a lifetime opportunity now presenting themselves.” Daniel de Blocq van Scheltinga, Managing Partner, Hong Kong.
Silk Road Partners provides services such as Business Intelligence, Mergers & Acquisitions, Capital Raise & Private Placements, Pre- & Post-merger integration, Turnaround services, Business/Asset relocations, Supply Chain optimisation, Executive search, HR development and Coaching of local management to future-oriented industries and those that are affected by geopolitical or logistical challenges.
Jan Goesaert
Silk Road Partners
+32 475 77 43 03
jan.goesaert@silkroadpartners.eu
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn