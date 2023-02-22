We Are Crave! Food, Agriculture and Sustainability Branding and PR Agency Changes Name to We Are Crave
Andreas Duess joins firm to lead branding, marketing and creative strategy
With only 18 per cent of food start-ups surviving past 5 years, it’s vital to get the right strategy and advice from the outset.”BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crave PR has announced it has changed its name to We Are Crave, a full-service branding, marketing, and PR agency specializing in food & beverages, agriculture, Agri-Tech and sustainability. Along with the new name, the company also unveiled its new brand, website, and ad campaign, entitled, 'We Grow Your Business, No Bull.'
— Saskia Brussaard, President, We Are Crave
Founded in 2009 by company president, Saskia Brussaard, We Are Crave will continue to serve manufacturers and retailers, growers and farmers, as well as entrepreneurs, innovators, tastemakers and change makers from food, agriculture, AgriTech and environmentally sustainable sectors from across Canada and internationally.
“This name change better reflects the branding, marketing and communications services we already provide. While PR was our bread and butter in the beginning, what we really do is help our clients to grow, thrive and succeed,” said Brussaard.
“We like to say we’re small, but mighty, delivering big agency strategy with down-to-earth pricing. Frankly, our clients don’t have time or money to waste. With only 18 per cent of food start-ups surviving past 5 years, it’s vital to get the right strategy and advice from the outset,” said Brussaard.
Saskia Brussaard is joined by Andreas Duess who will lead branding and creative strategy. In 2009, Duess co-founded Canada’s largest food marketing agency, which he left in 2022 to launch his own functional mushroom beverage start-up, Auralis Botanical Brewing Company.
“Andreas’ success as food & beverage founder means he understands the challenges of starting and growing a food & beverage company in Canada and knows how to overcome them. He’s also on top of the latest technology, such as ChatGPT, and how it can benefit food founders and start-ups,” added Brussaard.
The company will continue to operate as a fully-distributed agency with the team of experts and creatives working virtually from the Greater Toronto Area and around the world.
Services include brand, marketing and communications strategy, package design, advertising and marketing campaigns, content creation, PR and media relations, influencer outreach and more. To see the new look, visit https://wearecrave.ca.
