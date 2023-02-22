Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,635 in the last 365 days.

We Are Crave! Food, Agriculture and Sustainability Branding and PR Agency Changes Name to We Are Crave

We Are Crave Logo - Navy

We Are Crave Logo - Navy

We Are Crave Ad

We Are Crave Ad

We Are Crave Ad 2

We Are Crave Ad 2

Andreas Duess joins firm to lead branding, marketing and creative strategy

With only 18 per cent of food start-ups surviving past 5 years, it’s vital to get the right strategy and advice from the outset.”
— Saskia Brussaard, President, We Are Crave
BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crave PR has announced it has changed its name to We Are Crave, a full-service branding, marketing, and PR agency specializing in food & beverages, agriculture, Agri-Tech and sustainability. Along with the new name, the company also unveiled its new brand, website, and ad campaign, entitled, 'We Grow Your Business, No Bull.'

Founded in 2009 by company president, Saskia Brussaard, We Are Crave will continue to serve manufacturers and retailers, growers and farmers, as well as entrepreneurs, innovators, tastemakers and change makers from food, agriculture, AgriTech and environmentally sustainable sectors from across Canada and internationally.

“This name change better reflects the branding, marketing and communications services we already provide. While PR was our bread and butter in the beginning, what we really do is help our clients to grow, thrive and succeed,” said Brussaard.

“We like to say we’re small, but mighty, delivering big agency strategy with down-to-earth pricing. Frankly, our clients don’t have time or money to waste. With only 18 per cent of food start-ups surviving past 5 years, it’s vital to get the right strategy and advice from the outset,” said Brussaard.

Saskia Brussaard is joined by Andreas Duess who will lead branding and creative strategy. In 2009, Duess co-founded Canada’s largest food marketing agency, which he left in 2022 to launch his own functional mushroom beverage start-up, Auralis Botanical Brewing Company.

“Andreas’ success as food & beverage founder means he understands the challenges of starting and growing a food & beverage company in Canada and knows how to overcome them. He’s also on top of the latest technology, such as ChatGPT, and how it can benefit food founders and start-ups,” added Brussaard.

The company will continue to operate as a fully-distributed agency with the team of experts and creatives working virtually from the Greater Toronto Area and around the world.

Services include brand, marketing and communications strategy, package design, advertising and marketing campaigns, content creation, PR and media relations, influencer outreach and more. To see the new look, visit https://wearecrave.ca.

-30-

About We Are Crave: We Are Crave is a full-service branding, marketing and PR agency specializing in food, agriculture and sustainability. Serving clients across Canada and internationally, We Are Crave helps clients start, grow and succeed. For more information, visit wearecrave.ca or follow @WeAreCrave on Instagram, LinkedIN and YouTube. We Grow Your Business. No Bull.

Saskia Brussaard
We Are Crave
+1 905-634-2430
saskia@wearecrave.ca
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

We Are Crave. We Grow Your Business. No Bull.

You just read:

We Are Crave! Food, Agriculture and Sustainability Branding and PR Agency Changes Name to We Are Crave

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.