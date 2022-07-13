Northfork Bison To Supply New York City Restaurant Chain, Energy Fuel
Bison meat is low in fat, cholesterol and calories, contains more protein than beef
We are very proud to be partnering with Energy Fuel and look forward to supporting them as they continue to grow their presence in their marketplace with new store openings.”ST. LEONARD (MONTREAL), QUEBEC, CANADA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northfork Bison Distributions Inc., a Canadian bison and wild game meat company, has announced a new agreement to supply its Bison Burgers to Energy Fuel, a restaurant chain located in the New York City area.
— Rocco Verelli, President, Northfork Bison Distributions, Inc.
“We are very proud to be partnering with Energy Fuel and look forward to supporting them as they continue to grow their presence in their marketplace with new store openings. Their dedication to providing their customers with the healthiest food choices is in perfect harmony with what we are all about,” said Rocco Verelli, President, Northfork Bison Distributions, Inc.
Located in Montreal, Quebec, Northfork Bison operates one of Canada’s largest, federally approved, state-of-the-art bison meat processing plants. Northfork Bison sells bison and wild game meat products, including Bison, Elk, Venison, Ostrich and Wild Boar. Northfork Bison’s products are high quality, natural, and steroid and hormone-free. Consumers in Canada and the U.S. can shop online at www.northforkbison.com.
Bison meat is one of the tastiest and healthiest all-natural alternatives to the commonly available traditional meats like chicken, pork and beef. Bison meat is low in fat, cholesterol and calories, contains more protein than beef, and is fast and easy to cook. Since there is very little fat, the meat doesn’t shrink after cooking.
About Northfork Bison Distributions Inc.
Since 1997, Northfork Bison Distributions Inc. has provided North American customers with the highest quality, natural, steroid and hormone-free speciality and wild game meat. Based in Montreal, Canada, Northfork Bison operates one of the largest federal approved bison facilities in Canada.
For more information about Northfork Bison, visit the website, https://www.northforkbison.com, or join us on Instagram @northforkbison.
HELPFUL RESOURCES
About bison meat
https://www.northforkbison.com/bison-meat/
Cooking tips for bison steak
https://www.northforkbison.com/bison-steak/
Quick Grilling Tips for bison burgers
https://www.northforkbison.com/bison-burgers-buy-online/
Is cooking bison similar to beef?
https://www.northforkbison.com/is-cooking-bison-similar-to-beef/
How does bison meat taste?
https://www.northforkbison.com/how-bison-meat-tastes/
Saskia Brussaard
Crave Public Relations
email us here