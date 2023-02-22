Warpspace selected as Via Satellite’s 10 Hottest Companies in 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Warpspace, Inc. is honored to announce that the company has been selected as one of the “Via Satellite’s 10 Hottest Companies” for 2023.
Back by popular demand, Via Satellite’s 10 Hottest Companies list highlights the “must watch” companies providing satellite communications, ground systems, manufacturing, imagery and sensing, and launch services. Via Satellite editors choose the companies on this list based on their expected activity for the year and a mix of market share, transformational technology, ground-breaking deals, and overall industry excitement.
In the past 5 years, now-renounced space companies such as SpaceX, OneWeb, Planet, ICEYE, Spire, Astroscale, Virgin Orbit, and Mynaric have been selected in a series of yearly selections. They have attracted major attention for their technologies and contributions to the market for the respective years. This year, Warpspace was selected along with companies gaining huge attention in the industry such as Rocket Lab and Pixxel.
Warpspace is building a highly capable optical data relay network in space to solve today’s communication bottleneck experienced by Earth observation satellites that need to transmit vast amounts of data to the ground in near real-time. “We are happy to be acknowledged as Via Satellite’s 10 Hottest Companies for this year. While the demand for the laser communication market increases daily, we are happy to find that our project developing an optical data relay to downlink Earth observation data in near real-time is seen as one of the major prospects for the industry,” says Hirokazu Mori, Chief Executive Officer of Warpspace USA.
In 2022, Warpspace announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Synspective, a Japanese Synthetic Aperture Radar solution company, for the future use of their optical data relay service “WarpHub InterSat,” which the commercial service is projected to start in 2024 or 2025. January 2023 marked a huge milestone for the development of WarpHub InterSat, as Warpspace decided to purchase the laser communication terminals Condor Mk3 from Mynaric for Warpspace’s initial constellation. CONDOR series are renounced for their contracts with major federal projects such as ones led by Space Development Agency or DARPA.
Ryota Takahashi
Ryota Takahashi
