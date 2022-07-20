WARPSPACE Chooses Amazon Web Services for Reliable Operation of Optical Inter-Satellite Data Relay Constellation in MEO
WARPSPACE announced using AWS for secure, elastic, and cost-effective operation on the upcoming Optical Inter-Satellite Data Relay Constellation.TSUKUBA CITY, IBARAKI, JAPAN, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WARPSPACE, an optical inter-satellite communication service provider, is using Amazon Web Services (AWS) for secure, elastic and cost-effective operation on the upcoming Optical Inter-Satellite Data Relay Constellation in MEO. By leveraging AWS, WARPSPACE will be able to provide a secured-communication infrastructure and more focus on delivering value to its global customers.
The primary mission of WARPSPACE is to provide a communications link that connects customers’ satellites with ground systems. To do this, WARPSPACE is developing “WarpHub InterSat”, an End-to-End optical inter-satellite data relay communication service for Earth observation satellite operators. Three data relay satellites equipped with the optical terminal will be launched in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) to be able to cover the whole Low Earth Orbit (LEO). Through this network, Earth observation satellites can downlink their data at high data rates in near real-time 24/7 at high-data throughput （End-to-End one gigabyte).
WARPSPACE uses AWS-managed services like Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) and Amazon Aurora to help develop workloads critical for WarpHub InterSat operation. Examples include mission control, orbit coordination, and low-latency, low-cost delivery of remote sensing data from customers’ satellites to their ground systems.
“WARPSPACE is anticipating their customers’ needs for secure, reliable Earth Observation data well into the future. AWS will provide the tools to help them meet this goal on a global scale,” said AWS Aerospace and Satellite Director Clint Crosier.
“Data latency is a major issue in the application of remote sensing, and we look forward to the development of a cloud computing environment in conjunction with the WARPSPACE communication technology to resolve this issue.”– Comments from Remote Sensing Technology Center of Japan (RESTEC).
“We believe that building a seamless communication architecture connecting LEO satellites to the ground system via our optical data relay satellite, will accelerate the earth observation (EO) industry and contribute to creating various types of solutions. As the number of natural disasters and geopolitical risks has been increasing, more responsive and low-latency communication will be the cornerstone of the global EO industry. In order to realize our goal, we need to build the ecosystem from the upstream to the end-users. I believe that using the AWS global infrastructure and AWS services will help accelerate toward our goal.” – Satoru Tsunemachi, WARPSPACE CEO.
About WARPSPACE：
WARPSPACE was established in 2016 and has launched three communication satellites including the one made in the predecessor university project. The mission is to lead the frontier era of space telecommunication. Currently, WARPSPACE develops an optical inter-satellite data relay network, “WarpHub InterSat”, to leverage the utilization of earth observation data. Since WARPSPACE is located in Tsukuba, Ibaraki, it partners with research institutes such as JAXA and has access to the abundant experimental and test facilities owned by Tsukuba Science City.
About “WarpHub InterSat”
“WarpHub InterSat” is the world's first optical inter-satellite communication relay network service consisting of three small satellites. WARPSPACE aims to contribute to realizing a more sustainable global society by building an optical inter-satellite data relay network. While the number of satellites is exponentially increasing in Low Earth Orbit (LEO：500~800 km), the conventional communication infrastructure is not sufficient. “WarpHub InterSat” enables the LEO satellites to constantly communicate with the ground stations with a high-speed optical link in near real-time.
