Parsons Unlocking Full-Spectrum Military Cyberspace Operations

CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a leading offensive and defensive cyber company for military operations, Parsons Corporation PSN announced today that the company was selected to provide command, control, communications, computers, and capabilities development (C4CD) to the U.S. Cyber Command (CYBERCOM). The one-year $21 million cost plus fixed-fee contract is a continuation of C4CD work that Parsons has provided to CYBERCOM since 2016 and was awarded by the General Services Administration (GSA).



"Parsons has assisted in the direction, synchronization, and coordination of full-spectrum cyberspace operations to defend and advance national interests since the Command's inception," said Mike Kushin, Parsons' executive vice president of High Consequence Missions. "We're honored to continue supporting CYBERCOM's critical mission, and further propel cyber infrastructure toward full-spectrum military cyberspace operations that defend and neutralize ongoing threats."

Technical support provided to CYBERCOM includes tool development, systems engineering, cyber security engineering and operations, exercise support, Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E), Information Technology (IT) solutions, IT lifecycle management, and professional services. Parsons' cyber enterprise developers have the skills to automate access to targets - allowing operators to focus on their primary mission - and implement User Centric Design that puts them in control.

Delivering disruptive digital capabilities and products, Parsons' High Consequence Missions sector addresses next-generation military, intelligence, and space operations for the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. The company operates in every aspect of the multidomain battlespace and addresses emerging threats by fusing technologies across warfighting domains and incorporating information operations, intelligence, data analytics, electronic warfare, command and control, and kinetic operations.

