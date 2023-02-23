Parker Avery To Lead Exclusive Panels At Shoptalk 2023
Firm’s leaders will moderate separate panel discussions focused on pricing and merchandising technologies and navigating brand purposeATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amanda Astrologo and Randi Nolan, both partners at The Parker Avery Group, will be featured along with other retail experts and professionals in the lineup of speakers at Shoptalk. To be held in Las Vegas from March 26-29, Shoptalk is one of the most well-attended retail events in the industry.
The Shoptalk agenda covers the latest technologies, trends, and business models, as well as the rapid transformation of how consumers discover, shop, and buy across all retail verticals. Amanda and Randi join Shoptalk’s 275+ senior-level speakers, who are industry leaders and innovators from companies ranging from established retailers and brands to innovative new startups and prolific investors.
Amanda will lead a discussion on Tuesday, March 26 in the Technology Spotlight: Operations series: “Pricing and Merchandising Technologies.” She will moderate the conversation with Jay Hakami, President & CEO, SKYPAD; Alex Galkin, Co-Founder & CEO, Competera; Joaquín Villalba, Founder & CEO, Nextail; and Heath Wells, Co-Founder of NuORDER and GM of Lightspeed Commerce. The panel will focus on how new technologies bring unprecedented analytical capabilities to inform merchandise planning and pricing decisions. Attendees will walk away understanding how they can best leverage technology and analytics to augment their merchandising and planning capabilities.
Randi’s panel session will focus on how retailers are increasingly incorporating purpose into their businesses and brand stories by giving back to their communities or otherwise improving the world. Taking place on Tuesday afternoon, her session is titled, “Navigating Brand Purpose, Politics, and Activism.” Randi will kick off the session by outlining the change management and roadmap implications for retail organizations maneuvering new brand focuses internally and externally. She will be joined by Susan Viscon, VP & Executive Director, Path Ahead Ventures; REI, Mark Broadhurst, SVP of Impact & Communications, Chobani; and Sali Christeson, Founder & CEO, Argent. The panel will discuss how they make the difficult decisions on when to act and speak out.
About Parker Avery
The Parker Avery Group is a retail and consumer goods consulting firm that helps clients transform through the infusion of deep industry experience with strategy development, business process design, change management, advanced analytics, and solution implementation. The company’s roster of clients includes many of the world’s most prominent retail and consumer brands. To learn more, please visit https://parkeravery.com.
About Shoptalk
Shoptalk convenes thousands of retail changemakers every year to create the future of retail. The Shoptalk agenda covers the latest technologies, trends, and business models, as well as the rapid transformation of how consumers discover, shop, and buy—across all retail verticals. Shoptalk’s agenda features zero pay-to-play content, leading the retail industry narrative and promising insights and perspectives not found anywhere else. To learn more and register, please visit https://shoptalk.com.
