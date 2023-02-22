GoodData Supports Global Deployments With New User Experience Release
GoodData Cloud’s new features empower customers to deliver the ultimate customized end-user experience.
Our latest release underlines our devotion to helping customers meet their analytics needs, by delivering an exceptional UX. Every user deserves an analytics experience customized to their needs.”SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodData, the leading data and analytics company, has announced the release of updates to the customization of the end-user experience to fully support customers in the global deployment of analytics.
— Roman Stanek, GoodData Founder and CEO
GoodData Cloud, the easy-to-trial, simple-to-procure, and fast-to-roll-out analytics platform now empowers customers to unify their entire end-user experience, with:
Custom themes — enabling customers to fully align the end-user experience with their brand guidelines.
Display language localization — allowing customers to deliver analytics to every user in the desired local language.
Time zone support — ensuring each user can consume analytics relevant to their local time zone.
The addition of custom themes allows for the visual customization of dashboards, self-service analytics, and the color palette of charts and graphs. The color schemes can be applied to the organization as a whole or individual themes can be created for specific user groups. Further customization opportunities include the ability to hide documentation links with a single click, as well as the possibility to upload a company logo to use as a product icon, favicon, or Apple Touch icon, via API.
Moreover, the inclusion of display language localization allows dashboards and self-service analytics to be customized from the default English (US) to any of the following languages: Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Japanese, Portuguese (Brazil or Portugal), Russian, and Spanish. The feature can be implemented via API for the entire organization, individual workspaces, or individual users.
Finally, time zone support enables the configuration of time zones for an entire organization, an individual workspace, or separate users, via API. With a timezone hierarchy in place, all users always see the most relevant data, regardless of their location, whether filtering to "today" or "last hour".
GoodData’s latest updates further help customers to achieve their analytics goals by enabling them to provide an experience specific to every single end user. Try all of the GoodData Cloud features by starting a 30-day free trial.
About GoodData
GoodData is the leading data and analytics platform, bringing data-driven decision-making to organizations across the globe. With a platform engineered to be flexible, open, secure, and scalable, GoodData empowers its customers to make data analytics available to every single end user via real-time, self-service data insights right at the point of work. More than 140,000 of the world’s top businesses rely on GoodData in order to drive meaningful change and achieve more with their data.
GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information, visit GoodData's website, and follow GoodData on LinkedIn, YouTube, Medium, and Twitter.
