Emerald Palace Group Unveils New Luxury Residences at the Iconic Raffles | The Palm Dubai

The Palm Dubai features a collection of 33 ultra-prime, fully furnished 2-to 6-bedroom residences, penthouses and villas combining outstanding designs

THE PALM , DUBAI, UAE , February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerald Palace Group (EPG), the Dubai-based developer and owner of the luxurious five-star portfolio, which includes the landmark Raffles The Palm Dubai, Kempinski Hotel & Residences as well as The Hyde Hotel Dubai in Business Bay, announced the launch of a limited collection of 33 ultra-luxurious residences, penthouses and villas, located on the world-renowned Palm Jumeirah island.

The Raffles Residences & Penthouses The Palm Dubai is synonymous with the pinnacle of beachside living, surpassing the notion of the branded residence that is seen more and more in the market, and introducing something very rare, in that it is so comprehensively and proficiently crafted with the discerning global clientele in mind.

Options range from two to six-bedroom beautifully furnished residences, penthouses and villas, customized to meet particular requirements and allowing to curate a dream home or a sought-after residence. From timeless and elegant design, reflecting the regal theme of Raffles The Palm Dubai and its seafront palace aesthetic, to a more contemporary take on prime waterside living – the choices are endless.

The three spectacular triplex-penthouses, found on the top floors of Raffles The Palm Dubai, feature multiple open living spaces, formal and casual dining rooms, a sea-facing home office as well as comfortably appointed ensuite bedrooms. Terraces, set along all three levels, provide sensational views of the sea and Dubai’s skyline. The living space terrace also includes a private plunge pool.

Ready to move-in and fully furnished, the three extraordinary four-storey Royal Villas reflect the ultimate in timeless decadence and feature hand-crafted Italian furnishings, crystal chandeliers and top-quality marble. The lavish facilities are complemented by the finest brands: Villeroy & Boch, Grohe and Miele. Vast and spacious, each Royal Villa is equipped with a private elevator for the convenience of its residents, while their fully functional basements include a spacious garage as well as a state-of-the-art private spa. On the rooftop, residents will enjoy a private swimming pool, a Jacuzzi whirlpool as well as uninterrupted 360-degree views of Dubai’s celebrated skyline, lush tropical gardens as well as The Palm.

Homeowners will benefit from leisure, recreational and business facilities of Raffles The Palm Dubai, including Palm Jumeirah’s largest private cinema, the 5000 sq.m. Cinq Mondes Spa, Sola Jazz Lounge which was awarded Best Hotel Bar by Conde Nast Traveller Middle East, award-winning destination dining at Matagi restaurant (contemporary Japanese), Piatti by the Beach (Amalfi- inspired Italian) and the lavish Blüthner Hall, where they can indulge in sumptuous afternoon teas, gourmet dishes and evening cocktails while enjoying a live piano performance.

Raffles The Palm Dubai has received numerous awards and is recognised as a leading palace hotel in the Middle East. It is also member of Virtuoso, a global luxury travel group that includes the finest hotels and resorts in the most sought-after destinations. Virtuoso’s acceptance process is incredibly selective, and this prestigious membership is a testament to the ongoing commitment of Raffles The Palm Dubai to exceeding every guest’s and resident’s expectations.

“An address and lifestyle service like this is rare and well-suited to international citizens - those with homes in multiple cities worldwide. These are some of the most discerning individuals and are drawn to the finer details, craftsmanship and exceptional experiences. They demand the absolute best and we are proud to be launching what, we believe, will become the ultimate residential address in Dubai.”

Dr. Nver Mkhitaryan, Owner & Chairman of EPG

At the launch conference, the Managing Director of Raffles The Palm Dubai, Ayman Gharib, addressed Dubai’s leading real estate brokers and advisors, highlighting the premier lifestyle the Raffles Residences & Penthouses The Palm Dubai will provide while highlighting the unique investment appeal of the property. Homeowners also receive privileged access to an array of exclusively developed amenities which they can book via the 24-hour Raffles a la carte service, including the signature Raffles Butler Service, housekeeping, a fleet of limousines, private concierge, certified babysitting, florists, world-class hair stylists, personal chefs, Raffles In-Residence Dining, private doctors and personal trainers.

Another unique benefit is that residents can experience first-hand all the lavish amenities offered by the Raffles Residences & Penthouses The Palm Dubai, before purchasing: “We believe that high-end customers want to be able to see, touch and feel the luxury before buying it,” said Mr. Gharib. “And that’s something one can’t achieve with off-plan sales.”

To deliver the best possible results to the distinguished buyers, EPG works closely with award-winning companies who specialize in bespoke lighting, custom kitchens with appliances from Gaggenau, Miele & Dada as well as furnishings by the leading Italian brands such as Minotti, B&B Italia, Giorgetti, Poltrona Frau, Visionnaire, Casa Milano and many more.

In December 2022, Mark Willis, as Accor’s CEO for Middle East, Africa, India and Turkey commented: "The iconic Raffles Residences & Penthouses on The Palm Jumeirah in Dubai provides the discerning investor exceptional leisure, dining and business facilities, in addition to a world-revered white-glove service, with personalized concierge, chef and valet services ensuring the ultimate luxury living experience. Pairing a world-class luxury hotel brand with a sought-after address, Raffles Residences & Penthouses at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for investors.”

These ready to move-in residences are amongst the largest and most luxurious in the Middle East, making them a unique proposition in the most enviable location. As one of the world’s most sought-after real estate locations, the Palm Jumeirah continues to offer attractive investment opportunities.

EPG partnered with AveNew by RH Real Estate, one of the most trusted brokerages in Dubai and recent winner of the coveted Broker Award among the highest-rated developers for outstanding residential and commercial real estate services, to assist clients from preview to handover of their property. The alignment of EPG and AveNew by RH Real Estate brings a generational team of industry experts to this exclusive launch, yielding high-valued investment opportunities and advantages to both buyer and seller. Such exceptional opportunity presents itself once in a generation - and only to the selected few who seize the moment.