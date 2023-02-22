Estess CPAs Announces Drawing to Win 65” Smart TV

To enter the drawing, you must have your tax return documents dropped off to Estess CPAs by COB Friday, February 24, 2023

Etess CPAS offers bookkeeping and accounting services, business advice, and tax preparation and provides everything small businesses need to succeed.

At Estess CPAs, we have the expertise and credentials of larger firms without compromising the personal service our clients have come to appreciate”
— John Estess, CPA
BELLE CHASSE, LA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Estess CPAs announces drawing for a 65” Smart TV. Existing or new clients who drop their tax materials in office by February 24 will be eligible to enter drawing. The drawing will take place on March 15, 2023.

To enter the drawing, drop off your 2022 tax materials to Estess CPAs offices located at 7822 Highway 23, Belle Chasse, Louisiana, 70037 or 128 Lakewood Drive, Luling Louisiana, 70040 by close of business on Friday, February 24, 2023.

"At Estess CPAs, we have the expertise and credentials of larger firms without compromising the personal service our clients have come to appreciate", says owner, John Estess. "We have been helping individuals and businesses succeed since 2001. We understand the challenges of managing small, family-run businesses because we’re one too! We’re happy to lend our expertise and knowledge to help make your life easier."

For more information on what tax materials are needed to enter the drawing, please contact Estess CPAs at (504)433-5122 or (985) 785-1470 or email info@estesscpa.com

About John and Lori Estess

Over the last 20 years, Estess CPAs has grown to an industry-leading tax preparation and tax advisory firm, offering accounting as well as bookkeeping services. After initially working in Banking and Governmental Accounting, John Estess started Estess CPAs in 2001 as a full-service accounting firm. He has served as Financial Secretary / Treasurer for numerous charitable committees and was nominated as a board member for his local area school. A member of the Rotary Club, a member of Plaquemines Parish Association of Business and Industry, John is also a member and officer of a local BNI Group, Crescent City Business Partners. Most notably, he recently held the position of President for PASBA, a national group of Small Business Accountants for over 200 firms nation-wide.

With her background as an Administrative Services Manager in charge of all Payroll, Human Resources & Accounting, Lori Estess joined her husband, John, at Estess CPAs in 2007. She handles accounting and administrative duties for the Belle Chasse and Luling locations. Lori and John have been married for 30 years and have two children.

John Estess
Estess CPA
+1 504-433-5122
info@estesscpa.com
Corbec Media

