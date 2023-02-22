MarketsandMarkets partners with leading Industry Players to launch the 7th Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference

Our 7th Annual MarketsandMarkets Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference would address the challenges and future directions in IO research.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 7th Annual MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference '23 has been announced by MarketsandMarkets Conference in partnership with all the renowned Sponsors - SENGENICS, PROTEOME SCIENCES, EpigenDx, BD Biosciences, Lunaphore Technologies, Malvern Panalytical, Sanyou Bio, CELLECTA, TransCure BioServices, Veracyte, Cureline, BIOGNOSYS, Canopy Biosciences(r), PeproTech, Novogene, BioIVT, Biocytogen, ABZENA, Talem.𝟏𝟐𝟎+ 𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐞𝐬, 𝟑𝟎+ 𝐈𝐎 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝟏𝟎+ 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝟐-𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭!Recent advancements have made cancer immunotherapy an essential component of anticancer treatment. Immune checkpoint blockers and T cell-based therapy in patients with advanced cancer produce different long-term responses, which is primarily the reason for this. Although the effectiveness of these therapies is still restricted to a small number of individuals and cancer types, partly because of various resistance mechanisms in tumours that are currently being discovered. Understanding how immunological checkpoints control anti-tumour immunity and how cancer cells communicate with the immune system are crucial building blocks for the development of cancer immunotherapy.𝗕𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗮 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗿: https://events.marketsandmarkets.com/7th-annual-immuno-oncology-conference-london/become-sponsor To share cutting-edge research on the immune response to malignancies and address open issues, MarketsandMarkets 7th Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference will bring together senior researchers, academicians, and scientists from research institute pharmaceutical, bio-pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to discuss the latest updates in the development of Cellular Therapy, Bispecific Antibodies, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, etc. We foresee that the conference will offer the ideal setting for promoting conversation and interaction among attendees, clinicians, and specialists in the emerging and quickly developing field of immuno-oncology.This event will offer businesses fantastic possibilities to showcase their brand, reach new clients, enhance public perception, and boost revenue. With our registered sponsors, exhibitors, and partners get a chance to witness a special experience that promotes credibility and confidence. Several combination techniques, pre-clinical and translational immune-oncology advancements, updates in cellular and viral therapeutics, vaccine development, and personalized immunotherapy would also be covered during this event. The keynote addresses, brainstorming panel discussions, and case studies will provide the stakeholders with the chance to talk about and comprehend the problems they are facing as well as develop solutions.Successive to an inspiring scientific program, conference participants will have ample networking opportunities during the breaks, poster sessions, one-on-one meetings, and the conference lunch & dinner in a perfectly safe and stimulating environment.𝗘𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗡𝗼𝘄: https://events.marketsandmarkets.com/7th-annual-immuno-oncology-conference-london/enquiry 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗙𝗘𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘 𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗨𝗘: ILEC Conference Centre & Ibis London Earls Court, London𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦: 9th-10th March 2023Gain Maximum Benefits with Our Incredible Sponsorship Packages!𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀“MarketsandMarkets Events is impacting the revenue of global companies with our multitude of services in market research, consulting & conferences. We produce global conferences, summits and congresses bringing together industry leaders, key decision makers & clients worldwide across various industries, fostering the exchange of ideas and the latest research through cutting-edge conference programs, interactive panels, and round table discussions.Our prominent events enable our participants to benefit through their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them with industry-specific platforms to learn, network and showcase trending innovations of the industry to stay ahead of the competition curve.”