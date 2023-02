Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, February 22, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2023



FINANCE COMMITTEE

Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322SB 136/a PRC COMMISSIONER SALARIES (NEVILLE)

SB 254/a GAME & FISH LICENSING FEES (NEVILLE/CAMPOS)

SB 250 FIREFIGHTER SURVIVOR BENEFITS (BURT)

SB 70 NM UNIT FUND PROJECTS (HEMPHILL/TERRAZAS

CS/SB 24 SCHOOL REPORTING ON USE OF FEDERAL FUNDS (DIAMOND)

HOUSE BILL 2 (HB 2) – HEARING ON PUBLIC SCHOOL SUPPORT

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177 or via telephone at 1 699 444 9171

Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363



CONSERVATION COMMITTEE

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chairwoman

Thursday, February 23, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Senate Chamber

PRESENTATION:

Estevan Lopez, NM Upper Colorado River Compact Commissioner

Mike Hamman, State Engineer

Rolf Schmidt-Petersen, Interstate Stream Commission

SB 372 STORM WATER FACILITY AS MUNICIPAL UTILITY (SHARER)

SB 393 LAND VALUATION AGRICULTURAL USE (GONZALES)

SB 413 ENERGY PROJECT NOTICE TO MILITARY BASES (POPE)

SB 418 OIL & GAS ACT CHANGES (JARAMILLO)

SB 420 GOV’T UNIT UTILITY SAVINGS CONTRACTS (STEFANICS)

SB 432 LOW-INCOME SOLAR ACT (HAMBLEN)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748 or via telephone at +1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 824 0438 2748

To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871



EDUCATION COMMITTEE

Senator William P. Soules, Chair



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 311

SB 387 SCHOOL STUDENT RESTRAINT OR ISOLATION (LOPEZ)

SB 400 MIDDLE & JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL REDESIGN (SOULES)

SB 465 EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTION DEMOGRAPHIC DATA (MAESTAS)

SB 466 CHARTER SCHOOL & CHARTERING AUTHORITY AUDITS (MAESTAS)

SB 481 OPPORTUNITY SCHOLARSHIP AS FORGIVABLE LOAN (SHARER/BURT)

SB 482 STATE-TRIBAL EDUCATION COMPACT SCHOOLS ACT (SHENDO)

SB 490 HEAD VARSITY COACH BONUSES (MAESTAS)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412 to join the Webinar

or via telephone US: +1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 896 1559 3412

To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832



HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after floor session – Room 311

SB 288 LAW ENFORCEMENT FUND DISTRIBUTION (JARAMILLO/HERRERA)

SB 130 NO SMOKING IN RACINOS (LOPEZ/HICKEY)

SB 285 EXPAND DEFINITION OF CREMATION (PIRTLE/DIAMOND)

SB 13 REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH PROVIDER PROTECTIONS

(LOPEZ/SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 245 RURAL EMERGENCY HOSPITAL LICENSURE (STEFANICS/INGLE)

SB 264 AGGREGATION OF EMBEZZLEMENT FOR PENALTIES (MAESTAS)

SB 315 INTERSTATE COMPACT ON CHILD PLACEMENT (ORTIZ Y PINO)

SB 316 JUVENILE CORRECTIONS GRANT FUNDING (LOPEZ)

SB 321 HOMEOWNER ASSOCIATION BOARD ELECTIONS (POPE)

SB 322 DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE (MAESTAS)

SB 327 APPROVAL OF ECON DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS (PADILLA)

SB 328 FOSTERING CONNECTIONS ELIGIBILITY (PADILLA)

*SB 381 NM HOUSING TRUST FUND BONDING (RODRIGUEZ/SMALL)

SB 397/a SCHOOL-BASED HEALTH CENTERS (RODRIGUEZ/TRUJILLO)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the zoom webinar https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 812 8733 6647

To provide written comments please email: SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481



INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair

Thursday, February 23, 2023 – 10:00 a.m. – Room 303

SB 33 TRIBAL & PUEBLO LAW ENFORCEMENT (SHENDO/LITTLE)

SB 468 DOLORES HUERTA DAY (LOPEZ/SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 483 FOOTBALL MONDAY AS LEGAL HOLIDAY (SANCHEZ/PIRTLE)

SB 27 RURAL INFRASTRUCTURE CRISIS RESPONSE ACT (HEMPHILL)

SB 86 NMSU RURAL & TRIBAL DEVELOPMENT INSTITUTE (HEMPHILL)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83279870726 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 832 7987 0726

To provide written comments please email SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary Room 301,

(505) 986-4837



JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 after floor session – Room 321

SB 83 TELECOMM ACT “CRAMMING” DEFINITION (TALLMAN/DIAMOND)

SB 150/a CYFD PLAN OF CARE FAILURE ASSESSMENTS (KERNAN)

SB 187 CERTAIN DRUG POSSESSION & HABITUAL OFFENDER

(JARAMILLO/CADENA)

SB 223/a CHILD SUPPORT SCHEDULE CHANGES (SEDILLO LOPEZ/NIBERT)

SB 224 MEDICAID AS MANDATORY MEDICAL CHILD SUPPORT

(SEDILLO LOPEZ/NIBERT)

CS/SB 246 UNIFORM LAW ON NOTARIAL ACTS

(IVEY-SOTO/HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

*SB 308 CONSTITUTIONAL REVISION COMMISSION (CERVANTES/STEWART)

SB 404 VETERINARY LOAN REPAYMENT ACT (DIAMOND/WOODS)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362 or via telephone at 1 253 205 0468

Meeting ID 815 0254 3362

To provide written comments or to register for Zoom, please email SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov. Include bill number, proponent or opponent and if you will be attending in person or via zoom.

Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Judiciary Committee Procedures.

Emily E Garcia, Judiciary Committee Secretary – Room 319, (505) 986-4485



RULES COMMITTEE

Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321

SB 186 INTERIM LEGISLATIVE PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE

(TALLMAN/CAMPOS)

SB 391 WATER TRUST BOARD MEMBERS & APPTS. (CERVANTES)

SB 263 LEGISLATIVE HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE

(HICKEY/ORTIZ Y PINO)

SB 290 HEALTH CARE COST DRIVERS ANALYSIS (ORTIZ Y PINO/TRUJILLO)

SM 30 HEALTH COVERAGE FOR BRAIN INJURIES (ORTIZ Y PINO)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 819 4419 1844

To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov

Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Rules Committee Procedures.

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746



TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Thursday, February 23, 2023 – After the Floor Session – Room 321

SB 336 USE OF RACETRACK FUNDS FOR INSURANCE (PADILLA)

SB 155/a USE OF TELECOMM FUND FOR BROADBAND (PADILLA/SARIÑANA)

SB 296 MEDICAL MALPRACTICE CHANGES (MOORES/HICKEY)

SB 173 GEOTHERMAL ENERGY GENERATION TAX CREDIT

(ORTIZ Y PINO/GRIGGS)

SB 220 ALCOHOL & SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION FUND (ORTIZ Y PINO)

CS/SB 243 PLASTIC WASTE REDUCTION ACT

(STEINBORN/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

SB 249 YIELD TO TRANSIT BUSES (GONZALES)

SB 253 GRT DEDUCTION FOR CERTAIN SPECIAL FUELS (BACA/GONZALES)

SB 319 AGE APPROPRIATE DESIGN CODE ACT (MUÑOZ/MOORES)

SB 358 HEALTHY FOOD FINANCING ACT (HAMBLEN/KERNAN)

SB 299 SELF-STORAGE LIEN SALE ADVERTISEMENTS (POPE)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 856 1444 0294

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary – Room 323 (505) 986-4265



###