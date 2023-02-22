DJ Nathan Dawe invests in home town of Burton

Isabel's Burton

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stretton born, Brit award nominee Nathan Dawe has invested in his home town with a chic resto bar to commemorate his late grandmother.

Isabel's opened on Station Street, Burton on Trent in December 2022 and is owned by DJ, Nathan Dawe. The high end establishment named after his grandmother has been a vision of his for almost 15 years, having travelled the world and experienced the joys of dining, drinking and dancing in the variety of ways it can bring. Being a local lad he wanted to bring these experiences to his hometown of Burton upon Trent for everyone to enjoy.

Former Robert Sutton Catholic Academy pupil Nathan aims to put Burton on the map for something new and unique to them. By bringing vibes of the city into the town for local people to experience a high-end restaurant and bar.

"This will be bringing the city to the town. You don't have to travel out of Burton to get a city centre experience. It will be nice out of town food for affordable prices with a great atmosphere. We have great staff and chefs from [the former] Pascals at the Old Vicarage [in Branston]. I hope Isabel's is the first of many."

Nathan describes the concept of Isabel’s as “a place where people can forget about the stresses of everyday life and come together to enjoy the best drinks, amazing food, incredible music and impeccable service in a beautifully designed venue that prioritises quality over everything to create the perfect fun-filled atmosphere.”

Following her passing during the pandemic, Nathan named Isabel’s after his late grandmother, who he says would be “left speechless” if she were to know about his new food and beverage venture and its namesake.

The new venue is based in the former BrightHouse building and has been completely revamped to create the perfect space for this feel good establishment. The 500k refurbishment was undertaken by boutique design agency Copper & Ash, and they are thrilled with the results.

Creative Director Kayleigh Ricardo comments -” We work on a huge variety of projects, but Isabel's really stood out for us. Nathan's passion to bring something exciting and unique to Burton was infectious."

This project had been a vision of Nathan’s for some time, but it was only when the BrightHouse building came up for sale that it all fell into place.

"It has been a hectic year. It has just all come at once. I hadn't really been interested in opening a restaurant just yet, but when the BrightHouse location came up it was too good an opportunity to miss. I always wanted to have my own bar and restaurant, and BrightHouse is bang in the centre of Burton"

Since its opening in December, Isabel’s has been filled with happy diners and given a string of 5-star reviews. The chic new venue hopes to build on its already established reputation and put Burton on the map for this investment.