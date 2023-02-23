SaaSify launches support for multi-year SaaS Billing
The Multi-Year SaaS Model introduced by Microsoft is now implemented by SaaSify to facilitate long term contracts for better revenue visibility and realization!
The Multi-Year SaaS Model implemented by SaaSify will enable ISVs to leverage long term contracts with customers, creating a healthy revenue pipeline and simplify the overall payments lifecycle.”REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SaaSify is thrilled to share the implementation of the Multi-Year SaaS Model, introduced by Microsoft, which can help ISVs streamline long term contracts with billing.
— Manesh Raveendran, CEO & Founder at Spektra Systems
Earlier, if ISVs were selling the SaaS product through the Azure marketplace, they could only enter into a one month or a one year contract with customers, with one time or monthly billing terms.
However, to further strengthen ISV- customer relationship for a long term, Microsoft introduced the Multi-Year SaaS Model. SaaSify’s latest feature addition supports this new billing and contract model with Payment options and Billing Terms that are supported by Microsoft. With Multi-Year SaaS Model, ISVs can:
◆ Create longer contracts with more pronounced billing terms which can now be made for 1 month, 1 year, 2 years and 3 years.
◆ Provide flexible payment options including all at once, on a monthly or on an annual basis.
With SaaSify’s new feature, ISVs can easily leverage the Multi-Year SaaS Model in the Azure marketplace Partner Center. ISVs can present a multi-year contract for renewals and new customers to streamline payments and accounts.
To know more about the Multi Year SaaS Model and other latest updates on SaaSify, click here!
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝗮𝗮𝗦𝗶𝗳𝘆
SaaSify (https://saasify.ai/) is a SaaS enablement platform for ISVs to sell, manage, and grow SaaS services through cloud marketplaces. 100+ ISVs leverage its zero-engineering platform and industry experts to boost SaaS marketplace sales and revenue.
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗸𝘁𝗿𝗮 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀
Spektra Systems (https://spektrasystems.com) is a partner focused cloud solutions company. At Spektra, our mission is to enable technology partners for Microsoft, Amazon, and others to achieve more with the help of effective business and technology innovation.
