Japanese Fintech Startup, Sustainable Lab inc. Exhibits Cutting-Edge ESG Solutions at Tokyo and Barcelona Conferences

One of the largest ESG big data platforms now on short list for Barcelona Tech and Planet Pitch Battle

Sustainable Lab, Inc., the leader in AI-powered big data platforms for non-financial information, today announced its upcoming participation at City-Tech Tokyo and 4YFN Barcelona.

The City-Tech Tokyo conference, from 27-28 February, is curated to introduce start-up products and services from companies that have impressed and made an impact on City-Tech. Tokyo organizers. The event recognizes start-ups that lean into creating a sustainable society through open innovation in fields such as climate change, infectious diseases and a changing geopolitical situation.

4YFN Barcelona, which is taking place 27 February to 2 March, is the globe’s largest event focusing on the mobile start-up industry products and services. It is the highest official recognition offered exclusively to startups during MWC Barcelona 2023. MWC Barcelona is an annual trade show organized by GSMA, dedicated primarily to the mobile communications industry.

Sustainable Lab is honored to be selected for a pitch battle from 4YFN at its Barcelona meeting. The company has the reputation in the fintech universe as having one of the best teams in the industry dedicated to creating a sustainable world, using the power of data science. Its product, TERRAST , is a non-financial big data platform to visualize ESG and SDGs.

Sustainable Lab analyzes sustainability using AI and big data to find companies that make sustainable and practical business decisions. It actually is not an ESG rating service, but rather an AI-powered sustainability databank.

“TERRAST is the largest non-financial data bank in Japan, utilizing AI and big data to visualize a company's ESG and SDGs contribution,” said CEO and founder Renji Hirase. “Its benefits are higher-quality ESG investment decisions and non-financial consulting. This is achieved by streamlining the collection on a massive scale. The software aggregates data organization and analysis and compares non-financial information.”

Hirase added, “Global indicators, as well as reported data and alternative data, are used to quantify the non-financial data (ESG/SDGs). This data is examined in a qualitative manner, which leads to assessing a corporation’s environmental and social values.

For more information about TERRAST, visit www.terrast.biz/en.