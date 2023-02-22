Afghan Wireless Successfully Deploys Telenity's Digital Service Platform (DSP) and Enkudo Business Services

Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) Deploys Telenity's Digital Services Platform (DSP) Solution and Enkudo Business Services

Telenity today announced that its Digital Services Platform™ (DSP) Solution and Enkudo Business Services are successfully deployed by Afghan Wireless.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telenity, a leading provider of innovative software solutions and services for communications networks, today announced that it has successfully completed the implementation of Telenity’s Digital Service Platform (DSP) and Enkudo Business Services at Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC), the largest 4G LTE network service provider in Afghanistan.

With Enkudo, Telenity provides AWCC with high-value digital content, revenue performance, and merchant management services delivered in a collaborative revenue-share business model. Enkudo Business Services are powered by DSP, Telenity’s scalable SaaS platform that enables effective monetization of digital subscription services through automated partner services, flexible subscription models, and insightful business intelligence.

“We are pleased to meet the needs of our customers for gaming, sports, and entertainment education payable on their phone bill,” explained Mr. Tushar Jain, Head of Digital at AWCC. “The convergent carrier billing solution available on Telenity DSP enhances security and eliminates the need to expose sensitive information to online platforms, giving AWCC customers the convenience and the peace of mind to enjoy digital services.”

Feyyaz Atalay, Chief Sales, and Marketing Officer at Telenity remarked: “Our partnership with AWCC is consistent with our vision of providing service providers with capabilities to embrace and monetize new opportunities enabled by the digital economy. We are delighted to partner with AWCC as they prepare to monetize digital services in Afghanistan, enabling new experiences for their customers and increasing user engagement.”

MEET TELENITY AT MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS 2023:

February 27 – March 2, 2023, Fira Gran Via, İstanbul Chamber of Commerce, Stand 5F61 in Hall 5, Barcelona, Spain.

ABOUT TELENITY

Telenity is an industry-leading provider of state-of-the-art services and solutions for communications service providers around the globe. We help our customers harness the power of their network with our NFV-enabled, 5G-ready VAS Consolidation Platform and Digital Services Platform, both of which comprise modular products and services that can be tailored to the needs and demands of the operators. Our Enkudo Business Line connects the digital service providers and the operators, creating new streams of revenue for both and enriching the digital experience of the subscribers. It provides unparalleled flexibility in terms of the business models it offers, including revenue sharing and managed services. Telenity has delivered its solutions and services globally to more than 40 service providers serving more than 1.5 billion mobile users.

Digital services on the AWCC network can be accessed by dialing *771#

For more information, contact:

Tushar Jain

tushar.jain@afghan-wireless.com

Telenity Solutions and Services