New Decisions from EMU for the Students Affected by the Earthquake

Whilst spending its best efforts to heal the wounds of two major earthquakes with a magnitude of 7.7 and 7.6 taking place in Pazarcık and Elbistan districts of Turkey's Kahramanmaraş province on 6 February, 2023, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) continues to take additional decisions for those affected by the earthquake.

During the past days, EMU released a statement which reads as “The first-degree relatives of our citizens who have passed away in the earthquake disaster and whose residence address is in the TRNC will be deemed to have full scholarships for the duration of their pedagogical formation, associate, undergraduate, graduate or doctoral studies at EMU, without any time limit.” In addition to the said decision, EMU has recently taken additional decisions for students who are already registered. According to the decisions, those students who reside in a province or provinces declared as the state of emergency zones in the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria will be granted the opportunity to take a leave of absence for the 2022-2023 Academic Year Spring Semester, if they wish, without paying any fees (including the fund) regardless of their date of application.

According to the statement of EMU, necessary arrangements have also been made to grant the right of course registration for the 2022 - 2023 Academic Year Spring Semester to those students who reside in a province or provinces declared as the state of emergency zones in the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria without any payment requirement until 14 April 2023, regardless of their ourstanding financial obligations and the 2022 - 2023 Academic Year Spring Semester tuition fee. Students wishing to benefit from these decisions may apply via the links on their student portals.