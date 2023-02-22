Tools 2 Succeed Celebrates Sweet 16

16 years in business providing leadership training, harassment prevention training, and HR recertification credits

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tools 2 Succeed has been providing employee development and leadership training, sexual harassment prevention training, and HR recertification credit to individuals and organizations since 2007.

In the past 16 years, they have seen the corporate training world migrate from day-long in-person training sessions to online e-Learning courses of 1 hour or less. Everyone is busy today, and organizations are doing more with fewer resources. Organizational growth can be maximized with small bites of training regularly. Online leadership training topics range from accountability to supervisory skills. Topics such as workplace violence, bullying, and harassment prevention have become even more critical for overall employee education in the past few years.

HR professionals who hold one or more HR certifications now have little time to go to conferences and lectures in person. Taking e-Learning courses for HR recertification credit online at their own pace allows them to maintain their certifications at their convenience.

Sheryl Tuchman, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Founder and CEO of Tools 2 Succeed, Inc. said, "Both individuals as well as organizations tend to wait until the last minute to start training. Professional development is simply too important to wait."

About Tools 2 Succeed, Inc.

Tools 2 Succeed provides employee and leadership development training, consulting, and coaching services to facilitate organizational growth and change. They are an approved provider of the Human Resource Certification Institute, offering low-cost programs for HRCI recertification credit in addition to e-Learning courses for PHR (Professional in Human Resources) and SPHR (Senior Professional in Human Resources) certification preparation. Tools 2 Succeed is also an Approved Provider of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), offering low-cost programs for SHRM recertification credit. They are based in Southern California and serve clients in all 50 United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, plus 54 countries.