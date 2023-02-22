Platinum Global Bridging Finance International Bridging Finance Stock Loans

Platinum Global Bridging Finance Expands Into European Property Financing Allowing Companies To Release Equity Via Their Property Holding or Stock Portfolios

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Platinum Global Bridging Finance has recently expanded into European property financing giving companies and individuals the opportunity to release equity via their property holdings or stock portfolios.

What Is International Bridging Finance?

International bridging finance – also known as an international bridging loan – is a short-term property-backed financial instrument for Europe. Clients can access a wide range of bridging finance rates from over 200 UK and International lenders and many overseas lenders and investment firms.

Banks and lenders usually offer bridging finance for as short as two weeks or a maximum of 18 months. They are commonly used by those who wish to purchase a new home or a piece of industrial or commercial property but do not have ready funds for the transaction.

Bridging finance calls for a clear exit strategy to assure the lender that it will be paid off at the end of the stipulated period. These funds for payment usually come from the proceeds of one’s old house or the rent collected from a refurbishment, sometimes funded from refurbishment loans from commercial clients.

Bridging Loans For Europe

A bridging loan is a type of short-term business finance designed to get you from A to B by bridging a gap in your finances for a short to medium time period. It’s commonly used by property buyers and investors, but is suitable for a range of other business purposes too. When you take out bridging finance, the lender will usually have a first or second legal charge against your property.

How Does An International Bridging Loan work?

An international bridge loan allows you to purchase a property before you’ve sold your existing one. It’s also commonly used by those who want to fund renovations or a new build project before they can secure a traditional mortgage. Due to the short-term nature of the finance, it’s sometimes referred to as a ‘swing loan’, ‘gap financing’ or ‘interim financing’.

If you’re planning to use a bridge loan to purchase a new home while you wait for your current one to sell, you’ll use equity in your current home as a down payment on the purchase of the new one. Bridging finance can be used by businesses as well as individuals. There are many products out there that are tailored for different purposes.

What Can International Bridging Finance Be Used For?

Most international bridging loans can be used to cover the cost of purchase, construction finance, or refurbishment of any of the following abroad:

Property for residential, commercial, or mixed-use;

Raw, undeveloped land;

Hospitality venues such as hotels and resorts;

Corporate structures such as office buildings and towers;

Industrial property and/or warehousing facilities;

Build-to-rent property;

Retail structures or enclaves; or

Development exit bridging.

You can also use a property bridging loan to:

Buy a property at auction

Pay for renovations

Buy land for development — to cover the costs between purchasing and building on the land

Buy an uninhabitable property — to cover the costs until you can get a mortgage (which may be once the works are complete)

One of the benefits of bridging loans for property is that the application process is usually quick: you can apply online and receive an approval within 24 hours. If your application is approved, you can expect to receive the funds within two weeks. The lender will need to value your property and carry out the necessary checks first.

Sometimes you can pay the lender to have your application processed faster.

Direct access to senior mandated decision-makers - no credit committees.

Short decision lines.

“Inside the Box” lending - priced for competitiveness.

“Outside the box” lending - bespoke decisions and risk-based pricing.

Intermediary and direct-focused model.

Bridging Loan Funding from £750k to £500m - and more by negotiation.

Monthly rates - from 0.69%

Terms from 3-18 months.

United Kingdom and European Bridging Finance

Non-regulated business only.

Stock Loans Our Newest Form OF Financing For Our Clients

Stock loans are loans collateralized by publicly traded securities. The securities can be trading on any publicly traded exchange such as Hong Kong stock exchange, Singapore stock exchange, USA stock exchange, Canada stock exchange, London stock exchange as well as Vienna stock exchange plus many others

Why Borrow Against Your Investment Portfolio Using A Stock Loan

Stock Loans are a type of margin loan that lets investors borrow against their stock portfolio at a low interest rate. The idea is that the portfolio loan is collateralized by your stock positions from the portfolio lenders.

With that money, you can use your portfolio lending loan for anything really – from home improvement, house purchase or to paying down other debt, and much more.

If you have a large amount of money tied up in your portfolio (maybe through your own investing, or you received stocks as part of an IPO), you may not want to sell your positions if you need cash. That’s where the portfolio line of credit comes in letting you borrow against stocks. You can simply borrow against your positions, without having to sell your portfolio.

Furthermore, by not having to sell your positions, you also can avoid potential taxes levied on the sale of stocks – which if you have highly appreciated stock, can be huge.

Aside from being active in the UK bridging finance market for the last 5 years their managing director Gerard Ward offered the following. "The High Net Worth client financing market is constantly changing with clients being receptive to new forms of asset financing. We are always happy to be at the forefront of new financing products for our clients and continue to push the boundaries for new and unique forms of financing. We are happy and able to recommend new products to our UK and overseas clients in this ever changing market".

