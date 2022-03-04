PLATINUM GLOBAL BRIDGING FINANCE EXPANDS INTO OFFERING STOCK LOANS TO ITS CLIENTS

Platinum Global Bridging Finance Stock Loans Stock Loan

Platinum Global Stock Loans has partnered with major stock loan funding companies to provide much needed funding that businesses and companies are needing.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If a public listed company is listed on a major stock exchange and looking to raise finance to expand the business or even to take a shareholder loan then Platinum Global Stock Loans has partnered with major stock loan funding companies to provide much needed funding that businesses and companies are needing. We have partnered with lenders, financial institutions and banks in over 35 countries around the world. Our specialist knowledge can help you any company obtain the ideal financing in place using publicly listed shares on any of the major global stock exchanges. We can help clients obtain financing in 35 countries for various capital raising of much needed financing options to grow or expand their business or extend personal cash flow.

Platinum Global Stock Loans are proud to announce they are moving forward into an aggressive mode of acquisitions and expansion of clients and are seeking to broaden their operations beyond Americas, Western Europe into Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Asia throughout 2022. The Public Relations department issued the following statement today. “Through strategic alliances and careful implementation of our process on the existing framework of our partner companies, Platinum Global Stock Loans seeks to expand both our asset management and stock loan client footprint and lending capabilities for our institutional and select clientele. It is our time to grow and make a difference in the capital deployment strategies across the globe for our worldwide clients.”

Platinum Global Stock Loans services the investment banking needs of high net worth investors, insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations as well as wealth managers with capital needs. With extensive experience, our team understands the stock loan and capital raising markets and what it takes to meet the unique needs of our clients.

Whether pink sheets or blue chip stocks, companies now have an option beyond looking for a buyer for their shares. Non-recourse stock loans, also known as securities lending is an alternative to selling stock and letting companies lend against their stock portfolio while still owning the shares and obtaining and growth and upside of the stock.

Platinum Global Stock Loans is a specialist short to mid-term bridging stock loan broker. We deliver the stock loan financing that suits businesses and clients desired financing requirements. Our aim is to be crystal clear, so we offer reliable and transparent financing advice and services to all clients.

A spokesperson for Platinum Global Stock Loans explained, “We have been offering our clients bridging finance and are now providing stock loans and capital raising exercises for our client’s various asset purchase and expansion needs. We aim to provide our clients with a tailored financial solution that fills their individual needs. Our lenders terms are flexible, and we can work to extremely tight deadlines. Satisfaction is important to us, so we offer personalized and tailor-made solutions for our clients financial requirements. Our knowledge and experienced staff knows the market and can understand personal and company borrowing needs. We can help clients in choosing the right stock loan. It’s quite hard; to sum up, Platinum Global Stock Loans in a few words, but we are pleased to offer much needed capital at some of the lowest of interest rates. Our stock loans are adapted to clients needs. Never the other way around."

Platinum Global Stock Loans offers short to mid-term Stock Loans, OTC Stock Loans, Private Investment Public Equity, AIM Stock Loans, Share Portfolio Loans and Crypto Finance loans for more than 35 countries around the world. We are sure we can find the right financing for our corporate clients and personal customers financing needs.

Our competitive advantage to other stock lenders is our professional and timely response, together with rapid ability to deliver and execute. We offer highly competitive loans backed by publicly traded securities through our international network of financial advisors who trust our knowledge, low interest rates and high Loan to Value (LTV). We can offer loans up to 80% LTV for select stocks at annual rates as low as 3.5% and nobody can beat that.

Contact Us:

Address

Irlam Rd

Urmston

Manchester

M41 6NA

United Kingdom

Phone: 0161 818 2915

Website: https://www.platinumglobalbridgingfinance.co.uk/securities-lending-and-securities-financing/