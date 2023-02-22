Submit Release
HiPark Warns Customers of Counterfeit Products and Scam Websites

HONGKONG, CHINA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HiPark, a leading provider of high-quality wooden decor and gift products, is warning customers of the presence of counterfeit HiPark products and scam websites. The company has received reports of fake HiPark products being sold on unauthorized websites, which not only deceive customers but also harm the brand's reputation.

HiPark prides itself on offering premium-quality wooden decor and gift products to its customers. The company's products are designed with the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship in mind, making them a favorite among gift givers and home decorators. However, the rise of counterfeit products and scam websites has posed a significant threat to the integrity of the brand.

"We take the issue of counterfeit products and scam websites very seriously," said a spokesperson for HiPark. "We want our customers to be aware of these risks so they can make informed purchasing decisions and avoid being deceived by these fraudulent products and websites."

One such scam website that has been identified is ECHARM4U.COM, which has been selling HiPark products with HiPark product pictures. Echarm4u is not an authorized dealer of HiPark products, and the company does not guarantee the authenticity of any products purchased through this website. Customers are urged to exercise caution and only purchase HiPark products from authorized dealers which are Tivisiy, Blank Park Zoo and Postmarc Resort.

HiPark is taking steps to combat the distribution of counterfeit products and the operation of scam websites. The company is actively monitoring the internet for unauthorized sales of HiPark products and is working closely with law enforcement agencies to identify and shut down fraudulent websites.

"We are committed to protecting our customers from the dangers of counterfeit products and scam websites," said the spokesperson for HiPark. "We urge our customers to purchase our products only from authorized dealers to ensure they receive genuine HiPark products."

HiPark is a trusted brand with a long-standing reputation for excellence in the wooden decor and gift products industry. The company remains dedicated to providing its customers with the highest-quality products and services, and is taking all necessary measures to protect them from the risks associated with counterfeit products and scam websites.

For more information on HiPark and its authorized dealers, please visit the official HiPark website at https://www.hiparkco.com/counterfeit

