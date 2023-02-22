SAEI to Support Aviation Eco-system Grow

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The deployment of helicopters in the Middle East for commercial, civil, and military applications is growing rapidly, with significant positive outcomes for both businesses and our communities.

For example, in the last six months of 2022, the newly introduced Leonardo helicopters saved 570 lives in Search and Rescue missions in Saudi Arabia.

Fulfilling its role as a national champion for aircraft maintenance and repair, SAEI’s capability is expanding to include rotorcraft maintenance to enable operators to carry out their missions efficiently and safely.

SAEI evaluated multiple OEMs to identify the right partner for this new venture. The selection was made to embark on a build-to-operate relationship with Leonardo, due to their outstanding reputation for comprehensive technical assistance and best-in-class training services.

SAEI will become the first Leonardo Authorized Service Center in the region. SAEI’s scope covers the provision of maintenance activities up to heavy check (4-year check) which is equivalent to the D checks of the fixed-wing aircraft. As an Authorized Service Center SAEI will localize the maintenance of Leonardo Helicopter products in the kingdom in its Jeddah hub and grow to additional locations and service markets.

Leonardo will provide technical support, knowledge, expertise, and oversight to our teams to ensure the Service Center is operating at the highest level. Our young Saudi workforce will benefit from enriching training and emerge as fully capable and experienced helicopter maintenance technicians. The build-to-operate relationship with Leonardo includes regular audits to ensure full compliance with quality and safety standards.

The official signing ceremony between SAEI and Leonardo will take place at the leading event in the rotorcraft calendar, HAI Heli-Expo, which takes place in Atlanta in March.

