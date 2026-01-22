Holiday River Expeditions Expands Canyon Concerts Series with Two New Bluegrass Acts

The Last Wild Buffalo Holiday Expedition

Live Bluegrass Meets River Adventure with The Last Wild Buffalo and Wasatch Valley Drifters

CANYONS, UT, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holiday River Expeditions, a Utah-based outfitter with more than 60 years of river-running experience, announces the addition of two new bluegrass bands—The Last Wild Buffalo and the Wasatch Valley Drifters—to its Canyon Concerts Series, a one-of-a-kind program blending live music with multi-day rafting adventures through Utah’s iconic canyon landscapes.

Designed for travelers seeking immersive, experience-driven trips, the Canyon Concerts Series pairs professionally guided river expeditions with intimate live performances staged in remote canyon settings. Guests enjoy evenings of bluegrass music under the stars, surrounded by red rock walls and flowing rivers—an experience that combines adventure travel, regional culture, and outdoor recreation.

The Last Wild Buffalo brings a high-energy blend of traditional bluegrass and modern Americana, known for tight harmonies and driving rhythms that translate powerfully in outdoor venues. The Wasatch Valley Drifters, a Utah favorite, deliver a roots-forward sound inspired by mountain towns, river corridors, and the storytelling traditions of classic bluegrass.

“Canyon Concerts are about more than music—they’re about place,” said Justin Malloy, Sales & Communications Manager of Holiday River Expeditions. “These bands capture the spirit of the landscapes we travel through. Sharing live bluegrass in the canyons creates a memorable cultural layer to the adventure.”

The expanded lineup strengthens Holiday River Expeditions’ appeal to adventure travelers, music lovers, and destination-focused visitors looking for meaningful experiences in the American West. Trips featuring Canyon Concerts are available in limited numbers each season.

Concert dates, trip itineraries, and booking details are available HERE. Advance reservations are recommended due to limited capacity and high demand.

For more information, visit BikeRaft.com.

About Holiday River Expeditions

Founded in 1966, Holiday River Expeditions is one of the longest-operating river outfitters in the western United States. The company offers expertly guided whitewater rafting and adventure travel experiences through Utah’s most scenic and remote canyon systems, combining safety, storytelling, and thoughtful pro

