Social Crypto Platform Earnity Hosts Expert Panel “Taxed by Crypto Taxes: Crypto Tax Planning 2023”
Earnity is hosting a virtual expert panel, “Taxed by Crypto Taxes: Crypto Tax Planning 2023,” on February 22, 2023, from 4-5 pm EST, 1-2 pm PST, 2-3 MST.
Crypto taxation, is under more scrutiny. Given the current ‘regulate through enforcement’ approach many agencies are taking, experts like Ryan and Cameron can help provide very timely advice.”SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earnity, a social crypto platform and marketplace, announced today that it is hosting a virtual expert panel, “Taxed by Crypto Taxes: Crypto Tax Planning 2023,” on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, from 4-5 pm EST, 1-2 pm PST, 2-3 MST.
— Dan Schatt
The crypto event will include Ryan Firth, Founder and President of Mercer Street Company and Cameron Browne, a partner at Darien Advisors. Arielle Lapiano, Earnity’s Chief Communications Officer, will moderate the discussion.
“Crypto taxation, like everything else crypto related, is under more scrutiny. Given the current ‘regulate through enforcement’ approach many agencies are taking, experts like Ryan and Cameron can help provide very timely advice,” said Dan Schatt, Co-Founder and CEO of Earnity. “Now more than ever, there is a need for verified, actionable, expert-led crypto education, and Earnity is collaborating with trusted, credentialed experts to allow easy access to the highest level of crypto expertise and education available,” he added.
Full details on the free event, including a registration link, are below.
Taxed by Crypto Taxes?: Crypto Tax Planning 2023
When: Wed, Feb 22, 2023 , 4:00 PM Eastern Time/1:00 PM Pacific Time
Cryptocurrency may still be in its infancy, but crypto is now old enough to be getting attention from the IRS. The IRS’ changes may be happening slowly, but the IRS is clearly coming for crypto—now. A new law in the U.S. is slated to go into effect in 2023 that will make tax filing for crypto investors a little easier. Meanwhile exchanges and brokerages will be required to report customer information directly to the IRS and to investors, similar to what happens with stock transactions.
Unfortunately for investors, tax planning for crypto is likely to remain complicated. Join the panel of experts to help demystify crypto tax planning and gain insights on how to tax plan for crypto in 2023.
Agenda:
-Discuss the current and future tax regulations investors to be aware of
-Explore the basics of how crypto is taxed
-Share how to minimize crypto taxes
-Cover top tips on planning to file crypto taxes in 2023
Speakers:
Ryan Firth, Founder and President, Mercer Street Company
Ryan started his career at Ernst & Young LLP and spent many years as an accounting and finance consultant, then transitioned to offering personal financial services in 2018 by founding his own registered investment advisory (RIA) firm. He is passionate about blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, and has been following the space since 2015.
Cameron Browne, Partner, Darien Advisors
Cameron is a Partner at Darien Advisors. He is a CPA with over 12 years of experience working in public accounting, start-ups, fintech, & with small business owners & individuals at his B Corp accounting firm, Browne Tax & Advisory SPC. He's been supporting businesses & individuals since 2016 with their cryptocurrency accounting, taxes, & compliance for activities such as trading, mining/validating, DeFi, & NFT's.
Efficiency, Transparency, & Confirmability. An auditor's dream & what first attracted Cameron to the blockchain in 2015 while working in contract compliance at KPMG. Since then, that attraction has solidified into a firm belief that Web3, DeFi, & the broader cryptocurrency movement is a generational opportunity for financial inclusion, democratization, & capital for a greener, decentralized, privacy-centric, sovereign
Arielle Lapiano, Chief Communications Officer, Earnity
Arielle strategizes and executes communication, brand and marketing strategies to help teams, companies and individuals make an impact. She's made a career of translating complex ideas into clear communications that help companies grow. Throughout her decades of professional work she has tackled obscure concepts across finance, technology, fintech, data and law. She is currently bringing clarity to cryptocurrency as the Chief Communication Officer for Earnity, a social first crypto marketplace.
This event follows Earnity’s past events:
Crypto Financial Planning 2023 with Paul Farella, Managing Director at Willow and Marc Fleury, partner with Two Prime Digital.
Protecting Your Crypto: Self-Custody Wallet Options and Developments with Ben Perrin, aka “BTC Sessions.”
Cyber Security Best Practices for Crypto with Caroline McCaffery, Founder and CEO of ClearOps and Craig Sixta, Chief Security Officer of Earnity.
Tax-Loss Harvesting Strategies for Crypto with Ryan Firth, with Founder and President of Mercer Street Company and Sharon Yip, Co-founder of Polygon Advisory Group.
Buckle Up: Navigating the Recession with Crypto, with experts Dara Albright, Co-Founder, DWealth Education; Adam Blumberg, Co-Founder, Interaxis; Nick Reilly, Founder, One Day Advice; and Jackson Wood, Portfolio Manager, Freedom Day Solutions.
About Earnity
Earnity is a Silicon Valley community-based crypto platform and marketplace where users can learn about crypto through the community, as well as share, buy, gift or create collections of crypto. Earnity's focus on creating a smart and welcoming community of verified users is making crypto easier to understand, more accessible and more secure. Connect with @JoinEarnity on Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Arielle Lapiano
earnity
+1 917-841-8805
arielle@earnity.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube