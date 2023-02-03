Social Crypto Platform Earnity Hosts “2023: The Year of the Crypto Comeback?"

Submit Release
SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earnity, a social crypto platform and marketplace, announced today that it is hosting a virtual expert panel, “2023: The Year of the Crypto Comeback?” on Thursday, February 9th, from 4-5 pm EST, 1-2 pm PST, 2-3 MST.

The crypto event will include Paul Farella, Managing Director at investment advisory firm Willow and Alexander Blum, Managing Partner with investment advisory company, Two Prime. Arielle Lapiano, Earnity’s Chief Communications Officer, will moderate the discussion.

The digital asset investment experts will share actionable advice on how to approach crypto financial planning in 2023.

“I am thankful to Earnity for providing crypto experts with a platform to share actionable advice,” said Blum. “I am passionate about education that allows crypto users to feel more confident–it’s important for the crypto industry and the growing community of entrants.”

“Paul and Alexander are pioneering financial advisors with a significant understanding of how crypto can factor into the financial planning process,” said Dan Schatt, Co-Founder and CEO of Earnity.

“Now more than ever, there is a need for verified, actionable, expert-led crypto education, and Earnity is collaborating with trusted, credentialed experts to allow easy access to the highest level of crypto expertise and education available,” he added.

Full details on the event and registration are below.

2023: The Year of the Crypto Comeback?

Will the crypto chaos of 2022 continue into 2023? Or will inflation and distrust in central banks usher in a better year for crypto in 2023? Unfortunately, the only thing that is certain is that uncertainty is here to stay. The panelists will:

-Discuss financial strategies and tactics for uncertain times
-Explore how long crypto winter will last
-Share financial indicators to watch in 2023

Panelist Bios:
Paul Farella is the Managing Director at Willow, an independent registered investment advisory firm located in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. At Willow, Paul works directly with the firm’s founder and its clients to manage client assets and investment strategy. Paul holds an MBA with a focus in sustainability from Antioch University New England. He earned a BSBA in Economics and Finance from the Barney School of Business at the University of Hartford. Paul is a member of the Digital Asset Council of Financial Professionals and earned the Certified Digital Asset Advisor designation from PlannerDAO.

Alexander S. Blum is the Managing Partner of Two Prime, a registered investment advisory firm working with institutions, corporate treasuries, family offices, and fund of funds. Two Prime builds its own algorithmic strategies focused on momentum trading, hedging, and yield for clients.

When:
February 9th
4-5 pm EST/1-2 pm PST/2-3 MST

Registration is free and can be completed below.

The event follows Earnity’s past events:
-Protecting Your Crypto: Self-Custody Wallet Options and Developments with Ben Perrin, aka “BTC Sessions.”
-Cyber Security Best Practices for Crypto with Caroline McCaffery, Founder and CEO of ClearOps and Craig Sixta, Chief Security Officer of Earnity.
-Tax-Loss Harvesting Strategies for Crypto with Ryan Firth, with Founder and President of Mercer Street Company and Sharon Yip, Co-founder of Polygon Advisory Group.
-Buckle Up: Navigating the Recession with Crypto, with experts Dara Albright, Co-Founder, DWealth Education; Adam Blumberg, Co-Founder, Interaxis; Nick Reilly, Founder, One Day Advice; and Jackson Wood, Portfolio Manager, Freedom Day Solutions.

About Earnity
Earnity is a Silicon Valley community-based crypto platform and marketplace where users can learn about crypto through the community, as well as share, buy, gift or create collections of crypto. Earnity's focus on creating a smart and welcoming community of verified users is making crypto easier to understand, more accessible and more secure. Connect with @JoinEarnity on Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

