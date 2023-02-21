DEM Announces Request for Proposals for Agricultural Leases at Five Wildlife Management Areas Across RI

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has issued a request for proposals (RFPs) for the use of agricultural land at five sites across Rhode Island. The DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) will lease the parcels only for the purpose of raising and harvesting agricultural products because the parcels are in state management areas that were acquired and are protected for the benefit of wildlife conservation and public recreation. The parcels include:

o Arcadia Management Area: Rockville Unit, Hopkinton, 16 acres

o Arcadia Management Area: Woodmansee Unit, Exeter, 7 acres

o Carolina Management Area: Wright Farm Unit, Richmond, 82 acres

o Eight Rod Farm Management Area: Tiverton, 57 acres

o South Shore Management Area: Fields 4 and 5, South Kingstown, 43 acres

Agriculture is one of several management practices on DFW lands and provides multiple benefits for wildlife and the local economy. It is an effective way to enhance forage and cover for wildlife and create hunting opportunities. Funds from manufacturer taxes on hunting ammunition, firearms, and archery equipment go toward the purchase of some of the management lands in Rhode Island and others states and to projects to restore, conserve, manage and enhance habitats for wildlife.

DFW oversees farming activities on leased sites to ensure the effects are consistent with management objectives. These leases are designed to meet the needs of wildlife, the farmer, the community, and DEM. Parcels may not be used for any other purpose, subject to the terms and conditions specified by DFW in the documentation for RFP No. 23002437. For assistance on responding to the RFP, representatives from the Division of Purchases are available at 1-866-889-8533.

Proposals will be received by the State of Rhode Island, Department of Administration, Division of Purchases, through their website, ridop.ri.gov for 28 days following posting. Any questions concerning this solicitation may be emailed to questions@purchasing.ri.gov no later than close of business on Feb. 28, 2023.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates.