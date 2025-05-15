Military Families visit museums for free this summer

RHODE ISLAND, May 15 - Providence, RI — Actively serving military members and their families can visit participating museums nationwide for free as part of the Blue Star Museums program, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and Blue Star Families (BSF) in collaboration with the Department of Defense.

In Rhode Island, the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today that the museums participating in the program, which kicks off Saturday (May 17) and concludes Sept. 1, include the following:

• Bristol Art Museum and Coggeshall Farm Museum, Bristol. • Newport Restoration Foundation and Sailing Museum and National Sailing Hall of Fame, Newport. • Providence Children's Museum and RISD Museum, Providence. • Living Sharks Museum, Westerly. • Museum of Work and Culture, Woonsocket.

"Blue Star Museums is another way to salute our active-duty military members and their families and provide them with valuable educational and cultural opportunities. It's another tangible way to remind our troops and their families how much we all value and appreciate their service to our nation," said U.S. Senator Jack Reed.

"The National Endowment for the Arts is honored to help connect military service members and their families with their communities through the Blue Star Museums program," said Mary Anne Carter, Senior Advisor for the National Endowment for the Arts. "Museums and cultural institutions offer countless opportunities for our military to create special memories, celebrate America's history, and connect with our country's heritage and culture."

"For 15 years, Blue Star Museums has opened doors for military families to explore, connect, and feel at home in their communities," said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families. "Thanks to our continued partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and participating museums nationwide, we're proud to continue this tradition of belonging and enrichment. Museums are more than cultural spaces—they're places where military families feel seen, welcomed, and celebrated."

This free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States military—Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force, members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps—and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), DD Form 1173-1 ID card or the Next Generation Uniformed Services (Real) ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.

"We are grateful to all the museums in Rhode Island and throughout the nation who are showing their appreciation for members of the military and their families. The arts play an integral role in the health and well-being of individuals and communities," Todd Trebour, Executive Director of RISCA, said. "RISCA is thrilled to help spread the word about this program."

The NEA and Blue Star Families rely on national service organizations to help spread the word about the Blue Star Museums program, such as the National Assembly of State Art Agencies, American Alliance of Museums, American Association of State and Local History, Association of African American Museums, Association of Art Museum Directors, Association of Children's Museums, Association of Science and Technology Centers, Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries and Museums, Association of Zoos and Aquariums, and National Trust for Historic Preservation.

In addition, regional museum associations also help with recruitment efforts, including the Association of Midwest Museums, Mid-America Arts Alliance, Mid-Atlantic Association of Museums, Mountain-Plains Museums Association, New England Museum Association, Southeastern Museums Conferences, and Western Museums Association.

Established by Congress, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) is an independent federal agency that is the largest funder of the arts and arts education in communities nationwide and a catalyst of public and private support for the arts. By advancing opportunities for arts participation and practice, the NEA fosters and sustains an environment in which the arts benefit everyone in the United States. To learn more, visit arts.gov or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

Blue Star Museums is one of the NEA's programs that supports military personnel and their families. Others include the Creative Forces®: NEA Military Healing Arts Network and grants awarded to nonprofit organizations to support projects that reach military and veteran populations.

Blue Star Families (BSF) is the nation's largest military and veteran family support organization. Its research-driven approach builds strong communities with a focus on human-centered design and innovative solutions. A "blue star family" is the family of a currently serving military member, including active duty, National Guard, reserve forces, and those transitioning out of service. Since its founding in 2009, BSF has delivered more than $336 million in benefits and impacts more than 1.5 million people annually through an expansive network of chapters and outposts.

Established in 1967, RISCA is a state agency supported by appropriations from the Rhode Island General Assembly and federal grants from the NEA. RISCA provides grants, technical assistance and staff support to arts organizations and artists, schools, community centers, social service organizations and local governments to bring the arts into the lives of Rhode Islanders. To learn more, visit www.arts.ri.gov or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.