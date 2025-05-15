Travel Advisory Reminder: RIDOT to Temporarily Close Devil's Foot Road Bridge in North Kingstown for Bridge Rehabilitation

RHODE ISLAND, May 15 - The Rhode Island Department Transportation (RIDOT) is reminding motorists that tomorrow, Friday, May 16 at 9 p.m., it is scheduled to temporarily close the Devil's Foot Road Bridge, located between School Street and the Davisville Road/Old Baptist Road intersection in North Kingstown.

The bridge will remain closed until approximately late fall 2025, when RIDOT anticipates completing the replacement of the bridge's superstructure. It carries about 5,200 vehicles a day on Devil's Foot Road, over Amtrak's Northeast Corridor.

During the closure, motorists can use the following detours:

From Post Road to Frenchtown Road: Use Devil's Foot Road eastbound to Post Road northbound. Use the turnaround for Route 1 South to Frenchtown Road westbound.

Frenchtown Road to Post Road: Follow Frenchtown Road eastbound to Route 1 South to its intersection with Devil's Foot Road.

Local Traffic on Devil's Foot Road (east of the closed bridge) to Frenchtown Road: Use the on-ramp at West Davisville Road to Route 403 West toward Route 4. Use the ramp to Route 4 South, then take Exit 7A for Frenchtown Road.

Local Traffic on Devil's Foot Road (west of the closed bridge) to Post Road: Follow Davisville Road westbound to Frenchtown Road, turn right, then right again onto Post Road southbound. A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

The bridge currently has a 5-ton weight limit and is classified as structurally deficient. It was built in 2007 as part of the Route 403 highway project, but RIDOT determined that the concrete box beams used in its construction had a fabrication defect and its superstructure needed to be replaced. The work on the Devil's Foot Road Bridge is part of a larger, $76.8 million multi-bridge project that also will replace the bridges carrying Route 2 and Frenchtown Road over Route 4. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2027.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

Work on the Devil's Foot Road Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.