Wood and furniture fair attracts over 3,000 potential buyers

VIETNAM, February 21 - HCM CITY — The Vietnam International Furniture and Home Accessories Fair (VIFA EXPO), the biggest trade event in the country’s wood and furniture industry, will be held in HCM City’s Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre from March 8 to 11.

Organised by the Alliance Handicraft Wooden Fine Art Corporation (Liên Minh Company), the 14th edition of the fair will have many activities with the aim to create favourable conditions for wood and handicraft enterprises to connect with more potential partners and expand export markets.

VIFA EXPO this year has attracted 612 exhibitors with 2,410 booths, three times more than the preceding edition in 2022, said Đặng Quốc Hùng, director Liên Minh Company, adding that of the exhibitors, more than 140 are from 17 countries and territories including Cambodia, China, Germany, Denmark, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, South Korea, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Netherlands, Taiwan, Thailand, UK and the US.

The fair will have the participation of large firms such as Kettle Interiors Asia, Woodnet, Livax Vietnam, MFC Group (UK), Eurofar International B.V, Eurowood Vietnam, Nixxin, Fukui Vietnam Furniture, Allingham Holdings, Living Ikon Home, Square Home Vietnam, Koda Saigon, 2-Connect, Cerubo, Tien Trien Vietnam, GOMO, Casarredo, Santang Furniture and MV Investment.

Themed "Discovering the quintessence of Vietnamese furniture and handicrafts,” the fair will showcase brand new and diverse products, from wooden furniture and indoor and outdoor furniture (sofas, tables, chairs, beds, cabinets and kitchen furniture) to home decor items (pictures, vases, lamps, blankets, pillows, mattresses, and curtains), handicrafts (lacquerware, and products made from water hyacinth and rattan), gifts and souvenirs, and timber and woodworking machinery, he said.

As of February 20, the company has received more than 3,000 registrations from visitors, who are potential domestic and international buyers, Hùng said at a press briefing to introduce VIFA EXPO 2023 in HCM City.

The fair will also include side events such as seminars on Cross-border e-commerce: A breakthrough age for Việt Nam wood and handicraft industry, Sustainable timber from Sweden, and Global furniture export-import outlook and Trends forecast in 2023; business matching and a factory visit.

Also during the fair, Liên Minh Company will officially launch VIFA EXPO Online Platform, which integrates many utilities to make it easy for customers to access the fair’s information, search and look up information of businesses, products, and special events, as well as re-watch seminars. — VNS