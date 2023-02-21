Submit Release
Petrol prices drop against projections of increase

VIETNAM, February 21 -  

HÀ NỘI — The retail prices of petrol have been revised down from 3pm yTuesday by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance, although previous forecasts predicted that they are likely to increase.

Accordingly, RON 95-III and E5 RON 92 petrol now cost VNĐ23,440 (US$0.99) and VNĐ22,540 per litre, respectively, both down VNĐ320.

Diesel is sold at VNĐ21,860 per litre, dropping by VNĐ700, while the price of kerosene decreased by VNĐ750 to VNĐ20,840 per litre. Meanwhile, the new price of mazut is VNĐ14,250 per kg, up VNĐ620.

In this adjustment, the two ministries decided not to extract for or use the petrol price stablisation fund. — VNS

