Attorney General Bailey Requests Execution Date for Brian Dorsey

Feb 21, 2023, 15:30 PM by AG Bailey

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - In an effort to enforce the laws as written, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced today that his office has asked the Missouri Supreme Court to set an execution date for Brian Dorsey. Two days before Christmas in 2006, Dorsey’s cousins—Sarah Bonnie and Ben Bonnie—took Dorsey into their home because two drug dealers were trying to collect on Dorsey’s drug debt. That same night, Dorsey stole the Bonnie’s single-shot shotgun and murdered both Sarah and Ben in their beds. Dorsey also sexually assaulted Sarah. The Bonnies left behind a young daughter.