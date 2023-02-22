New Webinar Series Focuses On The Digital Side Of EV Infrastructure
The series will demystify the newly released rules for implementing EV charging infrastructure under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) programLAS VEGAS, NV, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A four-part webinar series intended to give state and local officials, engineering firms and contractors the education that they require to design, implement and operate EV charging networks that meet federal NEVI requirements kicks off on March 7th at 8AM Pacific / 11AM Eastern on Zoom Webinars. All sessions are one hour in length and free to attend. The first webinar, Building NEVI and Other Publicly Funded EV Charging Implementations, will cover how states can succeed in creating their charging networks under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program that was authorized in 2022 under the federal Joint Office of Energy And Transportation. Featured presenters include well-known auto industry guru Roger C. Lanctot of TechInsights, Brenda Cucci of IBM and David Knight of Terbine.
The key objective of the webinar series is to provide a concise and complete overview of NEVI-related implementation necessities that will successfully deliver digital capabilities for EV infrastructure. Guest speakers include industry experts in EV charging, electrical utility load-balancing, vehicle range management, ecosystem partnerships and other important subject areas. The webinars will cover system goals, design, asset management, realtime monitoring and how to develop the reports required in order for states to receive annual NEVI funding. The webinars are being presented by Terbine and IBM.
Persons who should attend the webinars include:
- State transportation, energy and air quality agencies
- Counties and cities planning charging networks
- Engineering and construction firms bidding on EV charging installations
- Power utilities including renewable energy providers
- National and regional fleet operators
- Rental companies (both retail and commercial)
- Interstate trucking companies
- EV manufacturers
IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. we help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. more than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat Openshift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM’s breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. all of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.
Terbine applies machine learning, cloud computing and Internet of Things technologies to solve the core issues that are limiting the widespread adoption of electric vehicles worldwide. The company’s software-based platform, TerbineLink, is designed to synchronize all makes and models of EVs with virtually any brand and owner of charging stations, along with electrical utilities, federal/state/local governments and fleet operators, in real time. The result is a highly improved experience for consumer and commercial drivers alike, along with sustainability benefits for all. Visit www.terbine.com for more information.
