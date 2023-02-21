Submit Release
IIROC Trading Halt - LXG

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Lexagene Holdings Inc. 

TSX-Venture Symbol: LXG  

All Issues: Yes 

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 4:40 PM 

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/21/c4952.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

