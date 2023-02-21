Silver Alert - Nancy Prentice ACTIVE

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for Nancy Louise Prentice, 71-years-old, 5' 02", 150 lbs., gray hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans. Nancy was last seen in the area of N La Cholla Blvd and W Rudasill Rd after dropping off her husband. Nancy has memory issues and gets lost easily. She was driving a green 2017 Subaru Forester with AZ / AHJ7500.