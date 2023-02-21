Notice of Public Comment PeriodFeb21

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Cody Allred

Idaho Commerce

208.334.2470

cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

BOISE, Idaho (February 21, 2023) – The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board is seeking public comment on the Capital Projects Fund (CPF) draft grant guidelines, for broadband infrastructure projects.

Members of the public interested in commenting can find the CPF draft grant guidelines here.

For consideration by the board, all comments must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. MT, Friday, March 3, 2023.

Please submit your comments to:

Mail: Idaho Department of Commerce

Attn: Ramón S. Hobdey-Sánchez

P.O. Box 83720

Boise, ID 83720-0093

Fax: 208-334-2631

Or by email: broadband@commerce.idaho.gov.

For questions, please contact State Broadband Program Manager Ramón S. Hobdey-Sánchez.

To learn more about Idaho broadband, visit https://commerce.idaho.gov/broadband/.

###