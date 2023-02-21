Applications now open for URI Board of Trustees student representative position

KINGSTON, R.I. – Feb. 21, 2023 – Applications have opened for the next student representative to the University of Rhode Island Board of Trustees, the University’s governing body. The student representative holds an important place on the board and represents the views of University students in discussions and debates.

“The student trustee is a representative of the student body and reflects the value that URI places on student voices,” says interim vice president for student affairs Ellen Reynolds. “The role of the student trustee along with every trustee is to act in the best interest of the University by participating in important discussions, including those pertaining to policies and finances, which impact students and the community as a whole. This is an important role and we look forward to welcoming applications from our students.”

Applicants must be full-time students at URI for the full academic year they are selected and in good conduct standing, and they must maintain good academic standing with at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA for the duration of the term.

One full-time student member to the board will be selected, with a term beginning June 2023 for up to two one-year terms. Interested applicants should visit the URI Board of Trustees website for more information on the University’s Board of Trustees.

After confirmation at the Board of Trustees’ April meeting, the next student representative will begin their term at the University’s June board meeting.

The selected student representative will attend approximately five board meetings per year and committee meetings as appointed. The student representative will contribute to board discussions as a non-voting member, emphasizing the student body perspective.

Interested applicants can apply here. The deadline for applications is February 28. Please contact the vice president for student affairs office at 401-874-2427 or urivicepresidentforstudentaffairs@etal.uri.edu with any questions.