Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,069 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 364,995 in the last 365 days.

Drivers urged to use caution with winter weather in forecast

CANADA, February 21 - With snow flurries possible tonight and into Wednesday, and more winter weather on the way for the weekend, drivers are advised to be ready for snowy and slushy conditions on Lower Mainland roads.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s road and bridge maintenance contractors will monitor conditions, and will be out in full force to plow, sand and salt provincial roads as necessary. 

The ministry’s snow and ice technicians will keep an eye on conditions at the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges and will mobilize if there is accumulation on bridge cables.

Drivers are reminded to avoid unnecessary travel when weather conditions are poor, prepare for delays and longer commutes, and ensure their vehicles are properly equipped with winter tires. 

Drivers can assist maintenance crews by providing space for them on highways and moving over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching. This will lallow crews to improve road conditions to reduce hazards for drivers. 

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: www.DriveBC.ca

You just read:

Drivers urged to use caution with winter weather in forecast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.