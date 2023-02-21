Drivers urged to use caution with winter weather in forecast

CANADA, February 21 - With snow flurries possible tonight and into Wednesday, and more winter weather on the way for the weekend, drivers are advised to be ready for snowy and slushy conditions on Lower Mainland roads.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s road and bridge maintenance contractors will monitor conditions, and will be out in full force to plow, sand and salt provincial roads as necessary.

The ministry’s snow and ice technicians will keep an eye on conditions at the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges and will mobilize if there is accumulation on bridge cables.

Drivers are reminded to avoid unnecessary travel when weather conditions are poor, prepare for delays and longer commutes, and ensure their vehicles are properly equipped with winter tires.

Drivers can assist maintenance crews by providing space for them on highways and moving over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching. This will lallow crews to improve road conditions to reduce hazards for drivers.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: www.DriveBC.ca