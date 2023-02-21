Beacon Media + Marketing Explores How to Improve Mental Health Awareness for Teens in New Guide
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental health awareness is becoming a growing concern across the nation, especially when it comes to the mental health of teens. In a newly released guide, Beacon Media + Marketing offers many helpful tips for improving mental health awareness for teens.
With a nationwide increase in mental health issues among teens, the need for improving awareness of these issues has become critical for keeping teens and young adults safe. However, a stigma around seeking help for mental health issues still pervades the country and this can make it challenging for teens to feel comfortable in seeking out help.
From a marketing perspective, compassionate messaging has the ability to bring awareness and help to remove stigma or at least help to reduce the reservations about seeking mental health care. And when it comes to teems who are struggling with mental health issues, compassionate messaging can be a game changer.
In addition, meeting teens where they are is a great approach to helping to improve mental health awareness. And as most teens spend a huge amount of time in the online world, directing this messaging to online channels may be highly effective.
While many teens are on social media sites such as Tik Tok, Instagram, Snapchat, and many others, it’s the approach and style of engagement that teens are likely to respond to most. And a few examples of this include:
• Talk about teen idols who’ve struggled with mental health
• Interview teens who have overcome mental health issues on a podcast
• Hire an influencer who has struggled with mental health to help promote awareness
• Create content around trending topics where mental health issues have played a role
• Create content that normalizes teens seeking help for mental health
Beacon Media + Marketing offers marketing services for a variety of mental health businesses across the country. With a dedicated team of creative professionals, Beacon Media + Marketing stands ready to help you expand and improve your efforts in the promotion of mental health awareness. If you want to learn more about how we can help, you can reach out to Beacon Media + Marketing via the company site.
