eTransX Begins $25 Million Poverty Alleviation Project with Empower Upper Cumberland, Tennessee
eTransX’s Wellbeing Care Community solution will serve as the anchor platform for a three-year project for Tennessee’s Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency
The Upper Cumberland is rich in resources and we want all of our families to thrive and prosper.”BRENTWOOD, TN, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eTransX has begun work on a three-year poverty alleviation project for the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) in support of their 14-county Empower Upper Cumberland 2Gen Poverty Alleviation initiative. “This engagement was the result of eTransX collaborating with UCHRA and eTransX’s poverty alleviation partner, Scott C. Miller Consulting, to put together a proven poverty alleviation solution to win one of six regional Tennessee Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Opportunity Pilot grant awards from the State of Tennessee Department of Human Services” stated Richard Taylor – Vice President of Business Development for eTransX.
“The Upper Cumberland is rich in resources and we want all of our families to thrive and prosper,” said Mark Farley, UCHRA Executive Director. “Through Empower UC we are crafting a new story for the Upper Cumberland with a proven relationship-based model that supports people through the safety net and onto sustainable career pathways. By working with employers, workforce partners, and the faith-based community, we will equip families with the skills they need to leave poverty behind them.”
Other key collaborating partners for the Empower UC program include the Highlands Economic Partnership (HEP), Upper Cumberland Labor and Workforce Development Board (UCLWDB), Tennessee Tech University (TTU), Cookeville Regional Charitable Foundation (CRCF), Upper Cumberland Development District (UCDD), WCTE Central TN PBS, as well as many faith-based organizations and other community stakeholders.
In order to effectively implement and scale this major three year 14-county project, it was clear that a robust, powerful, and flexible technology solution would be needed to coordinate cross sector operations, referrals, and handoffs. In addition, a technology solution would be needed to track and manage a family’s progress from poverty to economic self-sufficiency over the course of time. That is why the proven eTransX Wellbeing Care Community solution was selected to serve as the anchor platform for Empower UC.
Another added benefit of using the eTransX WCC system is how the WCC system fully supports the Seven Vital Conditions of Well-being which are essential for addressing systemic barriers to poverty alleviation. These seven vital conditions are:
• Basic needs for health and safety: access to necessities like clean air and water, nutritious food, and a sense of security
• Humane housing: access to safe, affordable places to live
• Reliable transportation: access to efficient, safe, and accessible transportation
• Thriving natural world: access to sustainable resources, nature and green spaces, free from environmental hazards
• Life-long learning: access to learning opportunities from early childhood education to career and adult education
• Meaningful work and wealth: opportunity for rewarding work and standards of living
• Belonging and civic muscle: a sense of belonging, inclusion, and power to shape the world
Leveraging a well-being community information systems platform such as the eTransX Wellbeing Care Community will help move the needle on these vital conditions of well-being for the region. With such a system in place, Empower UC will be able to track in near real-time the specific needs in the community, and the current capacity of the community to meet those needs. Data collected by the WCC system will also help determine what community/regional programs and services are working well or need improvement. In essence, WCC will serve as a regional command center for the Empower UC program so that all parties involved will have a proven platform to facilitate the secure, privacy-protected sharing of information to help coordinate the provision of community services to help struggling individuals and families in the region.
The eTransX team is a diverse group of data experts, entrepreneurs, civic servants, problem-solvers, researchers, and champions of others’ success. Our goal has always been to help more people lead healthier lives, and we are driven by our focus areas of “Connect. Coordinate. Care.”
