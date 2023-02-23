ADF Solutions Releases iOS 16 Screenshot Capabilities for Digital First Responders

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADF Solutions, the leading provider of automated digital forensic software for investigators and lab examiners, recently announced new software versions for Digital Evidence Investigator, Triage-Investigator, Triage-G2, and Mobile Device Investigator software.

Additionally, customers can bundle Mobile Device InvestigatorⓇ for iOS and Android with any of ADF’s traditional triage and computer forensic tools to perform digital investigations with a single license for smartphones, tablets, and computers. The PRO tools are:

-Digital Evidence Investigator PRO

-Triage-Investigator PRO

-Triage-G2 PRO

ADF software is deployed in field and lab investigations of smartphones, computers, and storage devices and is used by digital first responders to quickly collect, identify, and report on digital evidence - thereby reducing or eliminating forensic backlogs that many agencies and organizations face today. Organizations have come to rely on ADF’s revolutionary digital investigation approach to solve their forensic backlog problems.

"We are thrilled to release this new forensic software version," said Raphael Bousquet, CTO, of ADF Solutions. "We now fully support extracting data and taking screenshots from iPhone 14 Pro devices and all devices running iOS16. We have also simplified the discovery of the remote Mac agents."

The highlights of this new release for the investigative and digital forensic community include:

-Scan and acquire iOS 16 devices and the latest Apple mobile devices

-Screenshot evidence with access to Developer Mode on iOS 16 devices

-Scan & Image MacOS computers with remote Mac OS agents automatically: Easily discover the remote agent without having to use its IP address

-Enterprise Deployment Options: the ability to borrow license tokens for Collection Keys to extend digital forensic licenses quickly and widely across a corporate or agency private network

What This Solves

Investigators and examiners can better streamline their forensic investigations with mobile devices by capturing screenshots on iOS 16 devices. The ability to take a screenshot on an iPhone is not necessarily new functionality. However, up until now, law enforcement and forensic examiners have been limited in their ability to achieve iOS 16 screenshots with Apple devices. This limitation has resulted in slowed investigations. The addition of this feature is part of ADF’s ongoing commitment to designing the most efficient digital forensic triage and media exploitation tools for law enforcement and security professionals.

“Our latest release contains iOS 16 screenshot capabilities that speed up forensic investigations for forensic examiners in the lab and forensic investigators on-scene. With this release, we significantly enhanced our data collection with screenshots for mobile forensics cases. This means that examiners have the power to collect data from Apple devices faster, more efficiently, and with a better understanding of what information is important, critical or inconsequential for their investigation.” - Brittany Roberts, Director of Marketing.

Financials

Starting at $2,999 for ADF’s mobile forensic kit, and $5,099 for ADF’s all-in-one forensic kit (computer and mobile), forensic investigators and examiners can subscribe for one year or three years with support and maintenance of ADF forensic software.

The software is now available for purchase and qualified professionals can request a free trial of ADF forensic software at https://www.adfsolutions.com/free-trial.

About ADF Solutions:

ADF Solutions is a leading provider of digital forensics and forensic triage software. ADF offers a wide range of services and products, including certified digital forensics training and digital forensic software. ADF’s team of talented digital forensics professionals have experience working on a wide variety of cases, including human trafficking, child exploitation, cybercrime, border security, and criminal investigations. TryADF.com

